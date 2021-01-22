After being called to a report of a dead body Thursday afternoon, Mesa County Sheriff’s Office announced that it is investigating the death as a homicide.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday outside of a residence on White Ave near 32 3/8 Road.
When deputies arrived, an adult male was found with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.
Rocky Mountain Elementary School was put on shelter-in-place as a precaution while deputies investigated. School Resource Officers helped assist with the reunification process.
Witnesses reported seeing a black Jeep Liberty leave the scene. Deputies located the vehicle matching the description abandoned in the parking lot for the Clifton Nature Park on D Road.
Deputies searched the area with the assistance of the Grand Junction Police Department K-9, Colorado State Patrol, Grand Junction Regional Communication Center’s Incident Dispatch Team, and the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. The person(s) who left the car is believed to be no longer in the area.
Investigators are looking to speak with two persons of interest related to this shooting. Frank W. Kurtz, 56 and Charity E. Perschbacher, 37.
Kurtz is described as a 56-year-old man, 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with black hair, brown eyes with visible tattoos.
Perschbacher is described as a 37-year old white female, 5-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Both are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911.
Investigators are also asking the public if you have information about this incident or have video of the black Jeep in the area during the time of the incident to contact the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-242-6707.
The Mesa County Coroner’s Office is responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased as well as the cause and manner of death once next of kin is notified.
This remains an active investigation.