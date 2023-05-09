Two of the five defendants accused of distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of an inmate at the Mesa County Jail have pleaded guilty.

Anna Munday and Vanessa Vasquez have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl resulting in death of 28-year-old Alizon Lopez, who was found unresponsive in her cell in the Mesa Councy Jail on May 21, 2022. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office ruled Lopez’s death was from fentanyl intoxication.

Tags