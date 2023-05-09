Two of the five defendants accused of distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of an inmate at the Mesa County Jail have pleaded guilty.
Anna Munday and Vanessa Vasquez have each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl resulting in death of 28-year-old Alizon Lopez, who was found unresponsive in her cell in the Mesa Councy Jail on May 21, 2022. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office ruled Lopez’s death was from fentanyl intoxication.
An additional conspiracy charge and a charge of distributing fentanyl resulting in death against each defendant were dropped as part of the plea agreements.
The sentencing range for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death is 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10 million.
Charges are pending against the other three defendants, Efrain Velez, Karlie Locke and Jeremiah Robinson.
According to the plea agreements, both defendants admitted to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and counterfeit pills while in the Mesa County Jail.
Both defendants left Grand Junction May 6, 2022 with Velez and traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, according to the plea agreements, where they met a man known as “Mr. R,” who sold them methamphetamine and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
The defendants were stopped by law enforcement shortly after reentering Colorado, according to the plea agreement, and Vasquez hid some of the pills “inside of her person” before being taken to the Mesa County Jail.
Those pills were not discovered when Vasquez was booked into the jail, and she divided them up with Munday once inside the facility, according to the plea agreement.
Then, the two defendants and others, including Locke, planned to distribute the pills, according to the plea agreement.
According to the plea agreement, on May 20, 2022 Locke passed several crushed pills containing fentanyl hidden in a note to inmates in another pod , including Lopez. Lopez died after consuming the pills.
Vasquez is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 5. Munday’s sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.
According to court documents, Locke has also reached an agreement with the government, and a change of plea hearing is being scheduled.
Charges were dismissed against a sixth defendant, Kimberly Selan.