Two individuals recently pleaded guilty in two unrelated cases to methamphetamine trafficking on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation in Southwestern Colorado.
United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced on Friday that Trisha Herrera, 40, of Ignacio, and Rita Clark, 31, of Arboles entered guilty pleas.
According to court documents, in March 2020, Herrera arranged drug deals on four separate occasions with other individuals on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation. Over the course of those four deals, Herrera exchanged 38 grams of narcotics for $1,130 in cash.
In the second, and unrelated case, court documents show that on July 17, 2020, Clark arranged a meeting with an individual on the Southern Ute Indian Reservation to exchange meth for money. Clark delivered 56.49 grams of narcotics in exchange for $1,200 in cash.
Both Herrera and Clark face up to 40 years in prison when sentenced later in 2021.
The investigations were developed as a result of the Southern Ute Police Department’s new full-time drug investigator.
“The Southern Ute Police Department will not tolerate the continued destruction of lives caused by these unscrupulous drug dealers,” said Southern Ute Police Chief Raymond Coriz.