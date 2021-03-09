Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition has completed its first wildfire mitigation project in Mesa County this week, thanks to a donation from the Grand Junction Area Realtor Association.
The project removed vegetation from a Colorado Parks and Wildlife site at the south end of 28¾ Road and cleared a swath of land between the property and homes to the north to create a defensible space.
Grand Junction Fire Department Community Outreach Specialist Ellis Thompson-Ellis said the project will make it easier for the department to get trucks into the area.
“Before, this area was continuous fuels right up to these homes,” Thompson-Ellis said. “So this project created what we call a defensible space. It’s a safe area where crews can effectively defend homes from a wildfire should it happen. The bonus for this project is it also provides access to the river.”
The Fire Department also responds to river rescues.
Much of the material removed was tamarisk and Russian olive, which are invasive species, said Pete Firmin, park manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
He said that removing the invasive species will not only help with fire mitigation, it will also improve the habitat and health of native plants like cottonwood trees.
“If you have this understory of tamarisk and Russian olive that readily catches fire, it catches your overstory of cottonwoods on fire,” Firmin said. “Then it can end up catching homes on fire.”
Grand Junction Area Realtor Association and its affiliates began discussing ways to help the community during last summer’s wildfire season, coordinator Lori Carlston-Thompson said. She said they felt helping area homes that face wildfire danger was the right project.
The association’s donation to the project was $2,000.
“We found ourselves in a unique spot last year with COVID shutdowns of having extra money,” Carlston-Thompson said. “So we got together in some of our affiliates meetings and thought what we can do amidst the fires of last summer to help the community.”
This site was chosen as the first mitigation project for the coalition because, unlike many other Parks and Wildlife properties, this one had not had fire mitigation work done in the past, Firmin said.
He said state parks have seen a number of fires in recent years. There are also some in the homeless community who come into the area, he said.
“This is I think an interesting area that maybe people don’t really know about,” said Shayne Heiney, Realtor association affiliates chair. “Having the homeless community, and it’s just a high risk for the homes in this area and then also the homeless population.”
In addition to Parks and Wildlife staff, Grand Valley Power crews and crews from Rivers Edge West worked in the area. The project started in November and December.
“With this, it is providing reliable fire safety for some of our members in the area,” said Bill Barlow, operations manager for Grand Valley Power. “Since we had tree crews down here cutting trees from our lines, it just made sense to have them go in and give these guys a hand.”
Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition is a collaborative nonprofit group with more than 15 federal, state, local, nonprofit, and private agencies working together.
Thompson-Ellis, who is co-chair of Two Rivers Wildfire Coalition with Firmin, said they are happy to have the first mitigation project completed.
“Having this donation from GJARA, it was our first one specifically for mitigation,” Thompson-Ellis said. “It’s really exciting to see the project complete, to see all the homes that are protected from that. We’re looking forward to doing more of this.”