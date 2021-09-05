Administrators are pleased overall with the new year for School District 51, but COVID-19 has made its presence known in the first few weeks of classes.
Mesa County Public Health has recorded 10 active outbreaks at public schools and two institutions — Grand Mesa Middle School and Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School — are now under temporary mask mandates for at least two weeks.
“Our number one goal has always been to make sure that kids are in school and learning,” District 51 Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill told The Daily Sentinel on Friday. “We’re sending more people to get tested and we’re aware of these positive cases sooner.”
The district institutes a temporary mask mandate if at least 2% of students test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period. If that threshold is crossed, then everyone is required to mask up for at least two weeks. After that period, the positive case rate must dip below for 1% for seven consecutive days for the mask requirement to be lifted.
Of Grand Mesa’s 610 students, 36 have tested positive — or about 5.9%, according to District 51’s data dashboard. For Lincoln Orchard, eight of its 358 students have tested positive — or about 2.2%.
“It’s not reasonable to expect that we have zero COVID-19 cases. Last year over 1,000 kids got COVID and we had tighter restrictions,” Hill said. “So the best we can do is have these current protocols to slow the spread in schools.”
Hill reiterated that the goal is keeping kids in the classroom for face-to-face learning.
But the district will go to remote learning if necessary.
In her weekly letter to the district community, Superintendent Diana Sirko outlined what would influence a decision for a school to go fully remote.
“(R)emote learning and/or school closure may occur based on the number of students and staff with COVID-19, number of students absent, and number of substitute teachers available,” Sirko wrote.
District 51 reported 121 positive cases among students on Sept. 2, the most recent date available on the data dashboard. Of the 121 cases, 43 came from elementary and middle schools each, while 35 came from high schools.
Meanwhile, the district reported 15 positive cases among staff members as of Sept. 2, fewer than the Aug. 23 peak of 31 cases.
For up to date data on the district’s COVID-19 case counts, visit d51schools.org and select the COVID tab on the front page.