Two teenagers are dead and two other teens were injured after an early Thursday morning one-car crash in Delta County.
Names of the victims have not been released.
High speed and possible alcohol or marijuana use were being considered as contributing factors in the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The CSP said that a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse carrying three young adults and one minor was traveling at a high rate of speed down Colorado Highway 133 north of Hotchkiss at about 3 a.m., when it went off the road and rolled down a steep bank. The driver, an 18-year-old Paonia man, lost control of the vehicle and it traveled into the highway’s southbound lane.
The car then rolled and went down a steep slope to Jay Creek, where it came to rest on the east bank more than 100 feet down.
Two other 18-year-old males were passengers in the vehicle.
Two victims —both passengers in the vehicle— a 17-year-old girl from Delta and an 18-year-old man from Paonia, died at the scene.
The other male passenger, also from Paonia, reportedly suffered severe injuries, and the driver of the vehicle reportedly sustained moderate injuries. The CSP said the driver apparently remained in the car as it rolled, but it wasn’t clear whether he was wearing a seat belt or not.
CSP’s initial investigation determined that none of the passengers were wearing seat belts and they were thrown from the vehicle when it rolled.
Troopers reported finding a marijuana bong and a vape pen in the debris field of the crash. Their investigation is not complete.
“It’s a tragic accident,” said Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor, whose agency assisted the state patrol. “Anytime kids like that are involved, it makes it that much worse.”