A pair of Western Slope cowboys are headed the big show in December.
With the close of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, Ty Wallace from Collbran and Rifle’s Colten Fritzlan qualified for the National Finals Rodeo.
The two bull riders both finished in the top 15 to qualify for the NFR.
Wallace, who will be making his fourth trip to the NFR, finished in the No. 9 spot with $60,233 in prize money. Fritzlan was right behind Wallace at No. 10 with $58,408.
In his first year competing in the professional ranks, the 20-year-old Fritzlan is excited about his first trip to the NFR.
On his Facebook page, the Rifle native posted: “I am happy and blessed to say I’ve qualified for my first NFR in December!”
He had a busy final couple of weeks of the season, with scores of 80, 83.5 and two 85.5s.
This season, thanks to COVID-19, Fritzlan and Wallace won’t be headed to Las Vegas for the NFR, but rather to Texas.
Arlington’s Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, will be the competition venue for the 2020 NFR. The 10 rounds will take place Dec. 3-12.
Nearby Fort Worth will host the NFR Experience as well as the annual Cowboy Christmas expo.
The move was prompted by the fact that Texas has 50% occupancy guidelines because of COVID-19. Rodeo officials project up to 17,000 ticket-buyers daily — with seats spaced apart and sold in groups of four, masks required and hand-sanitizing stations added.
After battling injuries for the past two years, Wallace put together a good season, which included a big September win at Gunnison’s Cattlemen Days where he posted a winning 87.5 ride.
The 26-year-old Collbran native last qualified for the NFR in 2017, when he finished No. 3 in the world standings with more than $300,000 in prize money.
During the 2017 NFR, Wallace didn’t win a round but placed in six of the 10 rounds. In 2015, he placed in three rounds, including first place in one round. In. 2014, he placed twice at the NFR.
During his career, Wallace has earned more than $700,000 in winnings, according to prorodeo.com.
This year’s abbreviated rodeo season made for a lower-than-normal prize-winning totals for competitors.
Six-time defending world champion Sage Kimzey is once again leading the standings headed into the NFR. The Oklahoma cowboy racked up $92,334 this season.