After more than two years, the Colorado Department of Transportation has finally decided that is has no plans to make good on a threat to go after a Mesa County man for causing $1.3 million in damage to De Beque Canyon walls that caused rock slides onto Interstate 70.
After several weeks of requests from The Daily Sentinel, CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said actions already taken in this matter by other state agencies, and the uncertainty and expense of winning a separate legal challenge, outweigh the need to seek reimbursement.
“Preparation for a trial would have cost significant resources, both for the attorneys who would prep for trial, and the CDOT staff who would have to prep and appear in court,” Thatcher said. “Even then, the risks at trial could include a competing explanation from the defense for rockfall in canyon areas, arguments of double jeopardy by the state due to the fines Mr. Fontanari already faced, and the basis risks of pressing a case against a local landowner in front of a local jury.”
All this stems from the summer of 2019, when Rudy Fontanari, who operates a rock quarry high atop the south side of the canyon near the Cameo exit, allowed “hundreds of thousands of gallons of water” to flow across his land, and endangering people and motorists below, according to state documents and court records.
CDOT crews spent weeks mitigating the damage, including erecting a large fence to capture falling rocks.
“The rockfall fence that CDOT installed for rockfall mitigation in this location should be adequate protection for the rockfall that we were seeing,” Thatcher said. “There’s no more preventative work planned. The only additional work we anticipate would be maintenance of the newly installed rockfall fence. That maintenance will require occasional clean out of rock debris and replacement of components that wear out with repeated rock impacts.”
The matter was first discovered in that summer by the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, which had issued a cease-and-desist order against Fontanari telling him that the permit he holds for his Western Slope Flagstone Quarry No. 2 mine doesn’t allow him to use water as part of its operation.
The same day that order was issued, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office, on behalf of CDOT, issued a second cease-and-desist order similarly telling Fontanari to stop discharging water into the canyon.
“If (Fontanari) fails to heed this warning, CDOT will continue to work with local law enforcement, and will pursue any and all legal remedies available,” First Assistant Attorney General Kathryn E. Young wrote July 12, 2019, to James Beckwith, Fontanari’s attorney. “Also, please instruct Fontanari ... to put (his) insurance companies on notice of (his) actions and any consequences that have resulted or will result from (his) actions, and to please send a copy of this letter to (his) insurance companies.”
In a later report about the matter, state mining inspectors said that a day after they viewed the property in question in early July 2019, rocks had already fallen onto the interstate, causing CDOT to close the road to remove them. No one was injured as a result of those falling rocks.
Fontanari owns nine parcels atop the canyon that total about 440 acres, but the property in question is located at mile marker 45.8 just above the Kokopelli Farm Market at I-70 Exit 46, about three miles east of Palisade.
At the time, the owner and workers at that market were fearful rocks would fall on them.
The Mined Land Reclamation Board eventually fined Fontanari $43,000 for violating the terms of his permit, and then ordered him to more than double his financial bond to $260,435.
“The $43,000 fine levied by the Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, and upheld by the Mined Land Reclamation Board, it’s a clearly significant monetary penalty, and one that we do not have the authority to levy on our own,” Thatcher said. “Given these two enforcement options, relying on the enforcement action of the division is far more direct in achieving the state’s interests, and CDOT appreciates our colleagues’ good work on this matter.”
Fontanari is challenging that fine and increased bond in a lawsuit filed in Denver District Court, which ruled earlier this year that the case can go forward. That ruling is pending before the Colorado Court of Appeals. Opening briefs on that appeal are due in early January.