Work may resume soon on a four-mile section of U.S. Highway 50 project between Montrose and Gunnison.
Work for the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Improvements project was put on hiatus so that the Colorado Department of Transportation could redirect resources to cleaning up Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
That decision, while deemed necessary, means that the Little Blue Creek Canyon project likely won’t meet its initial completion date of November 2022.
“We are not sure how delays will affect the project schedule,” said project spokesperson Kathleen Wanatowicz. “We are looking at ways to catch up on work, but the project has likely been delayed.”
The project has limited traffic on a four mile stretch on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison near Blue Mesa Reservoir.
Work halted on Aug. 2 and is expected to resume on Sept. 1, Wanatowicz said. However, it is expected to be put on a hiatus again for Labor Day weekend, so the project team is discussing whether to keep the highway open and not resume work until Sept. 7.
The Little Blue Creek project focuses on safety improvements from mile marker 123 to 127. This includes rock work, highway realignment and highway widening. The work has led to one way traffic and significant delays.
The month-long hiatus wasn’t convenient for crews. If the project resumes in early September, there will be a little under two months of work before it closes again for the winter months.
“We’re looking at working until late October or early November,” Wanatowicz said. “It needs to be safe to work and there’s some work that just can’t be done in the winter.”
These seasonal hiatuses tend to happen state-wide. In addition to safety concerns, another reason is to ensure new asphalt reaches CDOT standards, Wanatowicz said.
Essentially, the new asphalt needs to reach a certain internal temperature to achieve proper compaction. When it’s too cold, the threshold can’t be met.
I-70 was closed for weeks in July through Aug. 14 because of heavy rain causing mudslides in Glenwood Canyon, especially at the burn scar of last year’s Grizzly Creek fire.
That required CDOT to put all hands on deck and delay other projects to get
While the delays weren’t ideal, Wanatowicz believes it’s necessary.
“We missed a large portion of our summer work window,” she said. “The mudslides were a natural incident. We’re working together with CDOT to get things going again.”
Updates will be provided to the project website, us50info.com.