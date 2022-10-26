Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy L. Chaffin was named Tuesday to replace resigning District Judge Lance Timbreza on the 21st Judicial District bench.
Gov. Jared Polis selected Chaffin over two other candidates, Mesa County Judge Michael Gratan and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Springer. His tenure is effective as soon as he can transition into the position.
Chaffin, who has been in the U.S. Attorney’s Office since 2017, previously worked as a senior trial deputy in the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office. He also has worked as a senior appellate law clerk for the Colorado Court of Appeals and in the consumer protection division in the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.
The position became open a month ago after Timbreza announced he was resigning from his $173,000-a-year job on the bench effective immediately. That occurred after he was placed on paid suspension as the subject of an investigation by the Colorado Commission on Judicial Discipline for undisclosed reasons.
The outcome of that investigation remains unknown, and is expected to remain so because of Timbreza’s resignation. The Colorado Office of Attorney Regulation Council still lists Timbreza as a an attorney licensed to practice.
During his suspension, the remaining judges in the 21st Judicial District, which comprises all of Mesa County, took over Timbreza’s caseload.
While Timbreza’s current situation is unknown, he was the subject of a traffic incident in June 2019. He pleaded guilty in September that year to driving while under the influence of alcohol as part of a plea agreement from an initial charge of DUI and careless driving. He received a suspended sentence of two days in jail if he completed a year of unsupervised probation, 36 hours of public service and paid a $200 fine.
That was the result of a traffic accident where witnesses said he was speeding along 27½ Road, lost control of his Volkswagen SUV, crossed the center lane, nearly struck two oncoming vehicles and crashed into bushes. No one was injured.