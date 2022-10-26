Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Chaffin

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy L. Chaffin was named Tuesday to replace resigning District Judge Lance Timbreza on the 21st Judicial District bench.

Gov. Jared Polis selected Chaffin over two other candidates, Mesa County Judge Michael Gratan and Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Springer. His tenure is effective as soon as he can transition into the position.