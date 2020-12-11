The number of new filers for unemployment insurance assistance in Colorado continued its dramatic increase by the end of last week, but some of the numbers may be explained by workers reopening their claims rather than filing new ones.
By the end of last week 19,024 weekly claims were filed for regular state unemployment, and another 17,232 workers filed initial claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program that is to expire on Dec. 26, unless Congress revives it in any new coronavirus relief measure.
That means that since March, when the pandemic began, a total of 876,440 Colorado workers have received unemployment assistance at one time or another this year.
“That is roughly equivalent to 24% of the state’s labor force total from last year,” said Ryan Gedney, senior economist in the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “Total continued claims for the week of (Nov.) 28 when also factoring in activity from the PUA and (state extended benefits) programs exceeded 240,000. That’s the highest total in nearly three months.”
Gedney said those increases in new filings, which are now three times what they were during the last week of October, correspond with an imposition of stricter COVID-19 public health restrictions in the 15 largest counties in the state, including Mesa County.
When that happened, many of the reopened claims came from workers in the accommodations and food industry, which shot up from being about 20% of all unemployment claims in the middle of last month, to more than 40% of all claims filed or reopened last week.
The numbers of workers with hotels, restaurants and bars who had filed claims back in March when the first business closures were ordered hit nearly 50% at that time.
That growth in new claims was mirrored in the six-county region, which increased five-fold since the middle of October. As of the week ending Nov. 21, the latest county-by-county figures available, new weekly filers in area counties went from 258 in the week ending Oct. 17 to 1,386 in the week before Thanksgiving.
The number of local workers who still were receiving regular state unemployment benefits as of the week ending Nov. 21 continued its steady rise since the middle of October, going from nearly 5,000 to more than 5,700, with Mesa County workers making up more than half.
To date, the state has paid out more than $6 billion in unemployment assistance since the pandemic began. Only about one-third of that was in regular state unemployment compensation. State labor officials said it is not yet known if workers claiming federal aid will need to re-apply for assistance if a new PUA program is approved by Congress after the current one expires at year’s end.