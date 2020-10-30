After a one-week drop, new claims for unemployment benefits went up again, bringing to more than 760,000 the number of Colorado workers who have filed for state or federal aid since the COVID-19 pandemic began last spring.
By the end of last week, 6,031 more workers filed their first claims for state unemployment benefits, up from 5,735 the week before.
That reflected a temporary dip in weekly filings that had started to go up at the start of October.
Prior to that, there had been a steady decrease in the number of new filings since the height of the first wave of coronavirus infections in late March, when the state still was under stay-at-home orders and several businesses were forced to shut down.
The six-county region — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties — also saw increases in new filings for the first two weeks of the month, which are the latest county-by-county figures available.
Here, 256 more workers filed claims by the week ending Oct. 10, slightly less than the 267 who did so the prior week. The more populous Mesa County continues to lead in those filings. Overall, more than 25,000 local residents have filed claims since the pandemic began.
Those numbers don’t include the 143 local self-employed and gig workers who filed federal claims by the week ending Oct. 17. Statewide, there were another 2,554 gig workers who filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, money made available to them by Congress because they don’t qualify for regular state benefits.
The largest new filings continue to come from workers in the accommodations and food services industry. Statewide, more than 1.1 million people who work in that industry have filed for aid, more than twice as many as any other single industry.
Second on that list are the 522,210 retail trade workers who filed claims, closely followed by the 479,773 people who had health care and social assistance jobs.
The total number of workers still receiving regular state unemployment benefits dropped to 104,832 by the end of last week, down from about 111,000 the prior week.
This week, Gov. Jared Polis announced that, by executive order, he was making available $168 million in state and federal funds to go to 435,000 of the 587,365 Colorado workers who have filed for state unemployment benefits since the beginning of the pandemic.
That money, a one-time payment of $375, is to go to people who earned less than $52,000 a year.
That program is similar to one created by executive order by President Donald Trump last month. That $44 billion Lost Wages Assistance program paid $300 a week for up to six weeks to U.S. workers who were receiving at least $100 a week in other state or federal benefits.
To date, Colorado workers received about $376 million from that federal program.