For the past two weeks, Kate Bennett has woken up to intense anxiety. The first thing she does each morning is check her phone to see if the invasion of her homeland has ceased.
While Bennett rests each night, war rages in the Ukrainian daytime as the country’s military, along with patriotic civilians, attempts to hold off Russia’s invading forces. Each day, her first thought is that this day could be the one in which she wakes up to peace for her people.
Bennett, the founder and owner of New Way Refillery in Grand Junction, moved to the United States from Ukraine about five years ago. New Way Refillery opened last year as the Western Slope’s first zero-waste refillery, offering customers products and goods like soap that don’t require single-use plastic bottles.
Business hasn’t slowed since Russia’s invasion of her country, but her mind is often racing about the conflict.
“Everybody I’ve asked in Ukraine, ‘Are you OK there? What’s going on?’, everybody says, ‘Everything’s going to be fine,’ and I also thought everything would be fine because of the year that we live in,” Bennett said. The year “2022 is a pretty progressive time for human rights. Nobody could expect that something like this could happen, that people start shooting, that buildings would be demolished, that there would be war and civilians dying.
“Absolutely nobody was prepared for it mentally, even though it was kind of escalating over some time, but nobody really believed it could happen until the day it did because it was unimaginable that such a thing could happen in our modern days.”
CONTACTS IN KYIV
Ukraine was formerly a member of the Soviet Union but declared its independence in 1991 as the Soviet Union fell. Since then, Russia’s presence at the country’s northern and eastern borders has been an increasing source of tension, culminating in Russia’s invasion Feb. 24.
Fortunately for Bennett, her family and friends in the country have stayed safe over the past couple of weeks. She said she’s consistently in contact with her family in Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital and most populous city that’s the primary target of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s militaristic aggression.
Bennett said Ukraine is doing “pretty well” in allowing citizens to use their mobile services even if their accounts are drained of funds, and that the country has eased the ability for people to switch carriers to avoid interruptions.
“It wasn’t hard to stay in touch, and I do stay in touch with everybody,” Bennett said. “They do everything they can to stay safe and everybody does their best. A lot of people volunteer, a lot of people join the army, the usual people, just people who have worked in a cafe or have nothing to do with the military.”
CONTRIBUTING TO THE CAUSE
In the three days following the invasion — Feb. 24-26 — Bennett opted to help her country’s efforts in turning away the Russians by donating 100% of New Way Refillery’s proceeds, as well as donations, to the Ukrainian organization Come Back Alive.
In those three days, New Way Refillery raised $1,112 in proceeds and $898 in donations, a grand total of $2,010. After fees and conversions, that resulted in 58,000 hryvnia, Ukraine’s official currency, being donated to Come Back Alive.
“We contributed right away, which I think was important to take action right away because the organization Come Back Alive, their main focus is to provide different technologies, different night-vision devices, bullet-proof vests, things like this to support people in the army,” Bennett said.
New Way Refillery IS no longer donating its proceeds to the organization because Bennett wants to wait to see what needs the country will require next. However, it’s still accepting donations in its jar.
“Right now, whatever people donate to our jar, I’m saving up because I’m in direct contact with some volunteers in Ukraine and also with some organizations here in the United States that gather different items to ship to refugee centers in Poland and Ukraine,” she said. “There was a lot of love directed to Ukraine during the past week, but right now, we’re not rushing to just donate anywhere.”
“We’re waiting for people to go through the funds they already received and see where the need is, whether it’s monetary needs that we’ll send directly or running out of certain supplies there that we can use our donations to buy to ship there.”
One of Bennett’s great passions that led to her opening New Way Refillery is sustainability. She said that she sees parallels regarding the battle against misinformation between the quest for a healthier world and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Seeing a lot of testimonials of Russian soldiers who were captured, it seems like there was a lot of miscommunication and misinformation on their side because they thought that they were coming to the country to save somebody from something,” Bennett said. “First, they were all sent together to do training, but then their phones were taken. Some of the testimonials say, like, ‘We were on the road to somewhere and we saw Ukrainian number plates, so we knew we were already in Ukrainian territory.’ They didn’t really expect why they were coming. It’s really sad.”
Similar forms of misinformation can come in the form of corporate “greenwashing,” or the process of conveying a false impression or providing misleading information about how a company’s products are more environmentally sound.
Some of the world’s most environmentally harmful corporations, including the company with the worst waste record, Coca-Cola, as well as other corporate behemoths like McDonald’s and Starbucks, didn’t leave Russia until Tuesday, the result of intense domestic and online pressure.
Bennett pointed out that Coca-Cola produces millions of plastic bottles featuring drinks with toxic ingredients but slaps green leaf and recycling logos on those bottles.
“It reminds me of how easy it is to miscommunicate something and mislead people and what the consequences of it could be,” Bennett said. “It’s like a company that makes millions of plastic bottles being one of the biggest polluters in the world and they set up an event where they clean out beaches and collect thousands of bottles.”
Bennett knows American interest in the conflict has increased substantially since Russian intimidation transformed into Russian violence. Her best advice to her fellow Grand Valley residents and Americans in general is to be more world-conscious. She’s noticed that many Americans have only recently informed themselves about Ukraine and its history and culture.
“Learn about the world, not just about America,” Bennett said. “A lot of people don’t know that in 1994, Ukraine gave up its rights to store nuclear weapons because the United States, Great Britain (and Russia) promised safety and peace in Ukraine in order for them to give up their nuclear weapons. Look where we’re at. Nobody’s coming. Nobody’s closing the sky, which is really sad, to see how passive certain organizations are.”
Despite daily anxiety, concern for her family and friends, and heartbreak for her country, Bennett is hopeful that Ukraine will successfully maintain its independence.
She’s also thankful for all of the people who supported New Way Refillery’s fundraising efforts.
“The store was packed. People kept coming. People brought bread and warm words and all the love,” Bennett said. “I felt, ‘Why to me? I don’t even do anything.’ But people showed up to support and I felt not alone because it’s hard to wake up in this peaceful environment where everything is fine here but in my head, with all this news and stories of my friends that I’m interacting with, that’s where my mind is. It’s weird to be here where nothing is bombing because in my head, it is bombing, and I know people around me probably can’t understand what I go through, but they did.
“That was amazing. People showed up and showed so much love, compassion and support.”