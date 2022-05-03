While there is no requirement that unaffiliated voters choose a preference now for which party ballot they intend to cast in the upcoming June primaries, the deadline to do so is fast approaching.
Under Colorado’s new law that allows voters who don’t affiliate with a political party to vote in primaries, those voters are given two ballots, but are only allowed to return one.
Unaffiliated voters who already know which party primary they intend to vote in, however, are being asked by Mesa County election officials to let them know by Friday.
Doing so would make things a bit easier for election workers and save the county money on having to print ballots voters don’t intend to use, said Brandi Bantz, director of elections for the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
“We will begin sending our files to the (ballot printing) vendor shortly after (Friday), and we would like to have everything as accurate as possible before we pull that first file,” Bantz said.
“It will save processing time for the judges once the ballots come back if unaffiliated voters choose a preference, and money if we only produce and mail one ballot.”
Still, Bantz says that under the law, unaffiliated voters don’t have to pick a party right now, but she reminds them that the law allows them to return only one.
Voting both primary ballots will result in both being disqualified, she said.
Bantz said the actual deadline set by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to choose a preference is June 6, which is the earliest day ballots can be mailed to voters.
Unaffiliated voters who choose a preference after Friday still can receive only that party’s ballot, but that would require election workers to notify the ballot printer to void an original ballot before it is mailed, receiving a kind-of replacement ballot instead.
Still, she said there is a “small window” of time when some unaffiliated voters could get a voided ballot along with a replacement ballot, so they need to be certain they are returning the correct one.
That’s why letting election workers know now is the best course of action, she said.
“We run into this with each election because we have to allow enough processing time for the ballots to be produced and delivered to the general mail facility here in Grand Junction for the initial mailing,” Bantz said.
“We have processes and procedures in place to ensure that only the ballot the voter is eligible to vote for is counted. If a voter tries to vote more than once, we will turn them over to the DA for investigation. We are trying to get the word out early to cut down on confusion and waste.”
While choosing a ballot preference does not change a voter’s political affiliation, those who are already affiliated with one party or another have until June 6 to change their affiliation if they so desire.
Still, Bantz is asking any voter who intends to do so to do it sooner rather than later.
Any changes voters make will not impact their ability to cast a ballot in the June 28 primary, she said.
For information about choosing a preference go to www.UChoose.co.gov.