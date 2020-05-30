District 51 made its annual budget presentation Friday to the Board of Education, a discussion that typically serves as a review of the final budget but this year took a different tone.
The district’s deadline to pass a budget is June 30, as it is every year, but with so many unanswered questions on what funding from the state will look like for next year, this budget is expected to change.
District 51 was required to hold a budget presentation by May 31.
“We’ve been delaying this as much as possible,” said Melanie Trujillo, District 51 assistant director of financial services. “We still have more unknowns than knowns on what funding will look like for next year.”
Mesa County schools have already received some federal money, including more than $3 million from the first CARES Act stimulus; however, shortfalls are still expected, which could put programs at risk. This includes a signature program from the governor to expand kindergarten.
“We’re just waiting for the Legislature ... so we can make the hard decisions and move forward,” said Vi Crawford, director of financial services. “Full-day kindergarten is still on the plate.”
Full-day kindergarten was estimated to be about a $3 million expense for the district.
Though the extent of how the COVID-19 closures will impact District 51 is unknown, officials estimate their School Finance Act funding could be reduced by as much as 10% in the general fund, in what was presented as the worst-case scenario.
Also included is a 10% reduction to ownership tax collection due to poor economic conditions. This would result in the district’s expenditures exceeding its revenues by about $17 million in 2020-2021.
“We’re assuming our per pupil revenue funding could be reduced by 10%,” Trujillo said. “We’re really hoping this is a worst-case scenario.”
“So where we are without any help, is we are minus $17 million?” asked District 51 board member Doug Levinson.
While Trujillo was hopeful that the district would receive more help from the Legislature as well as CARES Act money, she admitted the pandemic would likely impact everybody.
With the state facing a $3.3 billion revenue shortfall, Trujillo didn’t think the school district would be spared.
“We will be forced to take a share in that as well, we just don’t know to what extent,” she said.
The district’s first budget discussion is typically held in May, followed by two budget hearings, during which the community can provide feedback, with the ultimate budget adoption required by June 30.
Since the Colorado Legislature has been out of session due to the pandemic, final funding numbers from the state have not yet been released.
“We use final funding numbers for teacher negotiations, which in a normal year would have already happened, and to plan for other district priorities,” Trujillo said. “Usually there are very few changes between now and the actual budget.”
Levinson asked that, with so much uncertainty, if there was a chance the June 30 deadline could be pushed back.
Trujillo said there’s been discussion to push the budget deadline into July, which she admitted “would be a blessing for us.”
“I think we will see a massive moment (on that),” Superintendent Diana Sirko said. “Every state and entity is subject to the same deadline and will have their backs against the wall. Everybody will be in the same boat.”