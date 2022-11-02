The city of Grand Junction’s plans for renovating the Orchard Mesa Pool seem to have been put on hold.
City Manager Greg Caton said at a budget workshop Monday funds for renovating the pool are not included in the current 2023 proposed budget.
The pool is funded in a partnership among the city, Mesa County and Mesa County Valley School District 51, and is in need of some maintenance.
The school district, the owner of the building, briefly considered the idea of demolishing the building following the completion of Orchard Mesa Middle School, but users pushed back on that idea. The city of Grand Junction manages the facility.
Mesa County officials previously indicated a willingness to help fund some of the repairs if there is a way to get out of funding the facility each year.
City Council had approved a $523,722 contract with Ohlson Lavoie Corp. for design and engineering services for renovating the pool after allocating $598,000 to the 2022 budget to cover the cost.
The construction costs were expected to be part of the 2023 capital budget.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou previously said he was hoping construction could start in the summer of 2023. Necessary work includes includes renovation of the pool’s mechanical, electrical and filtration systems, as well as modernization of the facility, and has been estimated to cost about $4.6 million.
Mayor Anna Stout said something has come up that requires City Council to discuss the issue in executive session.
The City Council has an executive session scheduled today to discuss the pool, and also a parcel owned by the city called “Burkey Park South,” a 9.6-acre parcel in Orchard Mesa that includes parking and access to the nearby Old Santa Fe Trail/Gunnison River Bluffs trail system.