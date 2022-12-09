Today is the second Friday of December, which can mean only one thing. It is National Lost and Found Day.
Because of that, the Colorado Treasurer’s Office is suggesting one way to celebrate it is for Coloradans and business owners to check its unclaimed property database, also known as the Great Colorado Payback.
That database contains a list of more than 1.7 million contacts of people and businesses that have unclaimed funds deposited into it from somewhere, about $600 million worth of it.
A cursory check of that list by The Daily Sentinel turned up some familiar names, including that of Gov. Jared Polis and the treasurer himself, Dave Young.
“This shows why it’s so important to not only search for yourself, but also to search for different organizations you have been affiliated with,” said Young, whose political campaign, Dave Young for Colorado, appears on the database for being owed less than $5 from Comcast Cable. “Don’t just check it once. Check it at least once a year.”
To test his own system, Young filed a claim. He is getting back $2.17.
The Sentinel’s look at that database, which simply called for typing in the names of people and some area businesses, showed several other well-known individuals on the list, including many familiar names in Mesa County.
All three county commissioners, for instance, were there.
While Commissioners Janet Rowland and Scott McInnis are on the list — being owed $15 and $5, respectively — Cody Davis is owed a lot more, as much as $1,098.
“Wow,” Rowland said when told about the money owed her. “This is great news. A Christmas blessing.”
It’s easy to discover that someone has money that has been transferred to the unclaimed property fund, treasury officials say.
Sometimes, it’s interest or refunds left over from a closed bank account, other times it’s from unclaimed loyalty or gift cards from a private business.
Unclaimed funds can come from cash left somewhere that someone turned in, money orders, checks, bonds insurance policies, refunds, security deposits of the contents in a forgotten safe deposit box.
Such things end up in the unclaimed fund when governments, private companies or banks have exhausted all attempts to find their rightful owners.
Under state law, after those entities attempt to locate a person who is owed money, a process that sometimes can take years, they are required to turn them over to the state’s unclaimed property fund, which is required to keep it until the rightful owners are found.
A good example is the refunds made by the Grand Valley Drainage District back in 2019. Then, all property owners were sent refund checks, but not all of those owners received it, most likely because they moved.
Such is the case for Mesa County’s outgoing coroner, Victor Yahn. The database shows he is owed up to $49 from the district. Other county residents, or former residents, also may find their names on the list.
The district, like all governments that owe people money, including the state’s Department of Revenue, turn over those unclaimed funds to the state only when they can’t locate the rightful owners, but that money doesn’t just sit there.
While they wait for those owners, the unclaimed funds are deposited into bank accounts that earn interest.
Under the state’s Unclaimed Property Act, some of that interest is used to fund certain programs, such as tourism, agricultural management and even the Colorado State Fair.
Money in the fund that people do try to claim can also see some or all of it taken away if they owe child support, fines, fees or court-ordered restitution, but only if it is more than $600.
Other locals whose names appear on the database are Mesa County Administrator Pete Baier; U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, her husband, Jayson, and at least one of her sons, Tyler; her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch; former commissioner now Rep.-elect Rose Pugliese; Mesa County Judges Bruce Raaum, Gretchen Larson and Richard Gurley; former District Judge Lance Timbreza; Palisade Trustee Jamie Somerville; and outgoing Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.
State officials also on the list along with Young are Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Polis, or at least his political campaign.
Even Mesa County, the clerk’s office, the city of Grand Junction and numerous area businesses are in the database, most of which are monies turned over to the state by banks, and they add up into the thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“I’ve already filed a claim for my $15,” Rowland said. “I checked my name several years ago, and there was nothing, so it goes to show you should check back now and then.”
To check the database, so to colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.