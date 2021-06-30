Country Jam has come and gone, and so have the antics that come with it. This year, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported less than half the number of underage-drinking citations issued compared to previous years.
There were a number of reasons the amount of underage-drinking violations were down, according to Sgt. Wayne Weyler, who managed the Sheriff’s Office’s plainclothes enforcement officers. None of those reasons involved a decrease in underage drinking at Country Jam.
“Were there less underage kids drinking? No, we just didn’t catch them,” Weyler said bluntly.
The Sheriff’s Office issued 18 minor in possession/alcohol summonses at the festival, and nine fake ID citations. At the campground, they issued 31 minor in possession/alcohol summonses, plus 10 more in the parking lot.
The total number of people issued summonses was 60, with some receiving more than one, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The last time Country Jam was held, in 2019, there were 157 underage-drinking summonses issued, with 158 issued in 2018 and 186 in 2017.
One major reason for the fewer summonses issued was that this year’s Country Jam was a three-day festival instead of a four-day event, Weyler said, with the festival ending on Saturday, instead of Sunday.
Sunday is usually the slowest day for his crew, Weyler said, but it clearly affected the numbers.
Another reason for the fewer violations this year was a police shooting Friday at St. Mary’s Pavilion by the Grand Junction Police Department, which caused the Sheriff’s Office to have to pull officers away from Country Jam to help with the incident.
Finally, Weyler said, some changes to state regulations have added more steps to citizen contacts, which meant fewer citizen contacts happened.
Megan Terlecky, spokesperson with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, noted a new company is running Country Jam, which could be a factor in the amount of underage drinking taking place.
Terlecky said it’s hard to say definitively whether there was less underage drinking taking place or if the Sheriff’s Office just encountered fewer people doing it.
“It’s an age-old problem,” Weyler said of underage drinking. “It’s never going away.”
Another difference Sheriff’s Office personnel noticed but didn’t cite as a reason for changes in behavior was the temperature.
“It was cool, and that never happens,” Weyler said.
“It was cooler than any Country Jam I’ve attended in this capacity,” Terlecky said.
Weyler said he was satisfied with how Country Jam went this year, and the crowd was excellent.
In addition to the underage drinking summons issued, the Colorado State Patrol made four DUI arrests, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and responded to a DUI-pedestrian crash with minor injuries inside the venue and two property damage crashes.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, three arrests were made during the festival on charges that included assault and a restraining order violation. That’s down from seven arrests made in 2019.
During the festival, sheriff’s deputies also responded to calls regarding intoxicated subjects and fights, as well as a report of selling unauthorized goods.
Sheriff’s deputies are also investigating a report of a sexual assault.
The Lower Valley Fire Protection District treated 205 patients on-site, according to the Sheriff’s Office, with 17 transports to local hospitals.
Medical-related incidents included heat/dehydration-related incidence, alcohol/overdose, simple wound care, allergic reactions, traumatic injuries, respiratory, cardiac, diabetic, and seizure calls, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The number of medical calls remained relatively consistent with 2019, when there were 213 patients treated with nine transports to the hospital.
Overall, Weyler said, people were better behaved than he expected given they’ve been cooped up for the past year.
“We anticipated a lot more problems than we actually got,” Weyler said.