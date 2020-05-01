Nearly 40,000 more Coloradans filed for unemployment insurance benefits last week, bringing to nearly 340,000 the total number of workers who have done so since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation six weeks ago, according to the latest figures released by the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment on Thursday.
Added to those numbers, however, are an additional 40,906 self-employed and so-called “gig” workers in the state who don’t qualify for unemployment benefits who also filed for aid through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program last week.
Under that federal program, regular unemployment insurance filers also qualify for an additional $600 a week on top of their normal UI benefits.
Nationally, another 3.8 million people filed for unemployment benefits by the end of last week, bringing the nation’s total unemployment benefit filers to about 30 million, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The department added that the nation’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 12.4% for the week ending April 18. That’s up 1.5% from the prior week.
Locally, 12,277 residents in the six-county area — Mesa, Garfield, Delta, Montrose, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties — have filed for benefits through March and the first two weeks of April, the latest county-by-county numbers that were available.
While the total number of weekly filers locally and statewide are dropping — the number of filers statewide last week were about half from the prior week — labor department officials say it’s too soon to tell if UI filings have peaked under the pandemic.
That compares with more than 104,000 filers during the week ending April 11, the highest week since the crisis began.
“Claims are still very high, and I think we would need a couple of weeks of data to see really if claims have peaked,” said Ryan Gedney, the department’s senior economist. “And even if it drops down to 50,000 or 30,000, that’s still historically high. Given the volume we’ve seen over the past five weeks, we’re going to see some sort of decline from the 100,000 over these next couple of weeks.”
Here on the Western Slope, Mesa and Garfield counties have seen the highest unemployment claims since the pandemic began, but they have steadily declined since the last week of March. In Mesa County, where a total of 6,116 people have filed claims, filings in the second week of April were nearly half that from a peak in the last week in March.
Garfield County, where a total of 3,172 claims have been filed during the pandemic, also saw a decline from its peak by about 42% last week.
Gedney said the state has paid out about $252 million in unemployment benefits so far this month, but that doesn’t include this week.
Still, that far surpasses the record high of $102 million in May 2009 when the Great Recession hit the state.
The average weekly payout before the pandemic hit was about $8.7 million.
The hardest hit industries in the state continue to be, in this order: accommodation and food services, retail trade, health care and social services, and entertainment and recreation.
Department officials say they still can’t tell how many of those filers are completely out of work or just filing to make up for work hours they have lost, such as in jobs that put them part time as opposed to full time.
They did recommend that for people whose pay was cut because of the pandemic but not their hours, which doesn’t qualify them for unemployment benefits, to ask their employers to put them back to their regular pay, but cut their hours.
Cher Haavind, the department’s deputy executive director, said employers should look to its Work Share Program, saying it is a good alternative to laying off workers. Under it, employees whose normal working hours were reduced by between 10% and 40% can file for benefits to make up the difference in lost pay.
“If employers are looking at workforce reductions, we’ve been really trying to promote our work-share program,” Haavind said. “We had less than a dozen (employers) in the program pre-COVID, and we’re upwards to over 700 now. That program allows employers to still reduce their workforce and share the reduction across their workers so their workers are eligible for partial unemployment benefits.”