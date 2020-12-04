Initial weekly claims for unemployment insurance benefits shot up for the second straight week, nearly double what it was in mid November.
There were 17,130 new claims filed in the final week of last month, up from 15,219 the prior week and 9,171 by the end of the week of Nov. 14, according to the latest figures available from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
First-time filers for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the federal program created by Congress to provide aid to self-employed and gig workers who don’t normally qualify for state aid, also doubled, but in just a single week.
Those filers went from 7,369 for the week ending Nov. 21 to 14,242 by the end of last week. It is unknown if some of that dramatic increase stems from more fraudulent claims, something that the PUA program has been fraught with nationwide since Congress first started offering it back in April.
The department revised down, by nearly 12,000, the total number of PUA claims that were filed in October and November because of that fraud, which department officials say is happening because there aren’t as many controls on it as regular state programs, such as employer wage verification protocols.
Ryan Gedney, the department’s senior economist, said it makes sense that more workers are filing for PUA money right now. He said that’s partly because of more counties going into a red “severe-risk” category on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response dial, and more workers falling off of regular unemployment benefit rolls.
“These increases coincide with the 15 primarily urban Colorado counties that shifted to the COVID red dial in mid-November, thus spurring additional business capacity restrictions,” Gedney said. “Another possible explanation is that claimants have exhausted benefits in other programs, and could be eligible for PUA benefits.”
Since the pandemic began in March, more than 643,000 Colorado workers have filed claims for regular unemployment benefits, while another 196,700 have applied for PUA assistance.
Statewide, there was a combined total of 208,330 Colorado workers still receiving benefit checks during the week ending Nov. 21. That’s 79,121 in regular claims, 62,403 PUA filers and 66,806 workers filing for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, another federal program that extends regular unemployment benefits another 13 weeks. Normally, filers are eligible for only 26 weeks of regular state benefits.
The average weekly benefit for regular state unemployment is $360.
Recent county-by-county numbers were not available for either regular or PUA filers, so it is unknown how many more workers in the six-county area were filing for state or federal aid over the past two weeks. Many of those counties went into more severe COVID restrictions last month, including Mesa County going to the new red alert level.
The hardest hit industry continues to be workers in the accommodation and food sector, about 20% of all displaced workers. That category is followed by construction (11.5%), health care and social assistance workers (9.6%), administrative and support (9.2%) and retail trade (8.2%).
To date, the state has paid out about $2.3 billion in regular unemployment, $854.2 million in PUA claims, $240.7 million in PEUC money and $21.6 million in state extended benefits. More than $2.5 billion also was paid out under the now-expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program that Congress approved in March in one of its COVID relief bills. That’s the $600 additional weekly benefit workers had been receiving earlier this year.