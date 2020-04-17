Another 104,217 Coloradans applied for unemployment insurance benefits last week, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
That’s more than double from the prior week and brings the total number of claims filed in the state to 231,610 since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the economy, the highest the state has ever seen in a four-week period.
At the same time, another 5.2 million Americans filed jobless claims nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, bringing that total over the past four weeks to about 22 million, or about one in seven workers, nearing Great Depression levels.
The department said the nation’s unemployment rate was at 8.2% for the week ending April 4, an increase of 3.1% over the prior week and the highest level of seasonally adjusted rate in the history that the department has tracked that.
The previous high was 7% in May 1975.
In Colorado, labor department officials said it received 266,000 jobless applications, which isn’t the same as claims filed, and it won’t be long before weekly paid benefits exceed the high during the Great Recession from a decade ago.
“We are seeing record numbers of not only of applications submitted and record numbers of benefits going out the door,” said department spokeswoman Cher Haavind. “We’re on track to surpass levels that we saw in 2009 with the number of benefits we’re paying out on a weekly basis.”
The department paid out about $62 million last week, up from nearly $30 million the week before that. The average weekly benefits the state was paying before the pandemic hit was $8.7 million.
The average weekly benefits paid during the Great Recession was about $19 million, although it did pay as much as $103 million in May 2009, the highest monthly total on record. Updated county-by-county numbers, which are lagging a week, won’t be available until later today. The most recent ones, however, showed that 5,791 people in the six-county area had filed for benefits during March, the bulk of which were in Mesa County.
Initially, the state labor department had a backlog in issuing pin numbers for the debit cards that claim filers receive to access their unemployment benefits, but now more than 160,000 have been issued.
“At this point, if there is any claimant who has not received their pin, it’s likely because they have not come upon their payment request date yet,” she said. “The cadence we’re on is that they should receive their pins three to four days before their payment request date. We believe we’re in a place now where they will have their pins before they reach their payment request. If they don’t, there could be an issue with their claim.”