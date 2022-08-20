The state’s unemployment rate is inching ever closer to pre-pandemic levels, dropping another tenth of a percent to 3.3% in July, state labor officials announced Friday.
At the rate Colorado’s unemployment rate has been dropping since January, the state could reach 2.8% by year’s end, the rate recorded in February 2020, a month before the pandemic economy hit, said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
“A similar analysis of U.S. non-farm jobs reveal that the U.S. has added about 100% of lost jobs,” Gedney said. “That’s five months after Colorado achieved that milestone.”
Except for a one-month tick in June 2021, the state’s unemployment rate has steadily fallen since December 2020, when it was at 6.4%. That’s 19 consecutive months of decline, he said.
In the six-county region, the month-over-month rate remained flat, dropping only slightly in Delta County from 3.5% to 3.4%.
Mesa County and Grand Junction remained at 3.7% over the month, with the lowest rate still in Garfield County (2.8%) and the highest in Rio Blanco (3.9%). Moffat County was at 2.9% and Montrose at 3.1%.
All of those rates are down about 2 percentage points since July 2021.
Gedney said that despite some economic forecasts that point to a possible recession, including the Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report released by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and the University of Colorado’s Leeds Business Research Division last week, the state’s strong labor numbers show that businesses are looking elsewhere to trim costs other then their workforce.
“While inflation is certainly a concern, we have highs that we haven’t seen in 40 years, the Federal Reserve is acting to increase interest rates, and I anticipate further rate hikes as long as inflation remains high,” Gedney said.
“But the labor market is extremely strong right now. There still is a demand for labor for employers.”
He said employers are saying they don’t want to risk losing good employees in a job market that is so robust, so they are considering other things to guard against a recession, if it comes.
“Initial claims for unemployment activity, that’s historically low right now,” he added. “Employers, while there may be concerns, there’s also the risk of, you don’t want to be the employer that lets staff go and then find out, ‘Oh, I’m in an even worse position.’ ”
Gedney said that although the nation saw two consecutive drops in the Gross Domestic Product, which indicates a recession is already underway, the strong jobs growth may be putting that off or negating it altogether.