Colorado’s unemployment rate fell again last month to 3.3%, but in the six-county region that rate is at or better than state figures, according to the latest figures from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment released Friday.
While Delta County matched the state’s rate, Mesa, Garfield, Moffat and Montrose counties were at 3.1% or lower.
Only Rio Blanco County has a rate higher than the state average, but only by one-tenth of a percentage point. Still, all counties were well under the average national rate of 3.5%.
“Fifty-three (of 64) Colorado counties had December unemployment rates that were equal to or were less than the U.S. non-seasonably adjusted unemployment rate of 3.3%,” said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the department. “We’ve seen the Western Slope recover quite well compared to the nation.”
Locally, Garfield County had the best rate, at 2.6%, down from 3.1% in November. That exceeds the 2.7% rate for the state in January 2020, before the pandemic turned the state’s economy upside down.
Mesa and Moffat counties, meanwhile, had the same 3.1% rate, while Montrose dipped to 2.9%. All are down from November, and by about half a percentage point from December 2021.
The unemployment rates are somewhat buoyed by a drop in the state’s labor force, declining by about 7,200 workers statewide over that two-month period. While the same was true in Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco counties, dropping by about 1,000 workers combined, the bulk of which were in Mesa County, the labor force increased in Garfield and Delta counties, 1,508 and 163, respectively.
Still, the state’s labor force participation rate is higher for all of 2022 compared to 2020, 86.3% compared to 85.5%.
According to the department, Colorado employers added 8,600 nonfarm payroll jobs from November to December, for a total of 2.9 million jobs.
Of those, 8,000 were in the private sector, while 600 were government positions.
Over the past 3½ years, Colorado has added 466,400 nonfarm payroll jobs compared to the 374,500 that were lost at the beginning of the pandemic economy in March and April of 2020. That translates to a job recovery rate of 125.5%, far better than the average 105.6% rate nationally. For Grand Junction, that recovery rate is 127%, Gedney said.
Private industries with the most job gains in December were in professional and business services (about 5,000 jobs), leisure and hospitality (4,400 positions), other services (1,700 jobs) and manufacturing (1,200 jobs). Only the financial services industry lost jobs in December, about 3,400.