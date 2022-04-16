The state’s unemployment rate continues to inch toward pre-pandemic levels, dropping to 3.7% in March, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Friday.
In February 2020, a month before the pandemic hit, that rate was 2.8%.
Ryan Gedney, the department’s senior economist, said the rate does not include self-employed, farm workers and those working in private households.
“The number of unemployed Coloradans dropped by 9,000 last month, to 118,200,” he said. “The recovery of the state’s unemployment rate during the pandemic recession has been substantially faster than the past two recessions. During this recession, it took Colorado only 22 months for the unemployment rate to move from peak rate, which was 11.8% in May 2020, to 3.7%.”
Gedney said it took the state nearly five years for its unemployment rate to recover fully after the Great Recession of 2008, and about 3 1/2 years because of the 2000 recession.
Over the past year, employers have added about 131,200 nonfarm payroll jobs, about 121,400 were in the private sector and 9,800 in government jobs, Gedney said.
The industries that primarily are driving those increases are in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and trade, transportation and utilities, Gedney said.
Locally, the unemployment rate in the six-county region is nearly half what it was in March 2021, and down, on average, 0.6% since February, the department reports.
Gedney said that Grand Junction and Colorado Springs continue to lead the state in job recovery rates since the start of downturn caused by the pandemic, at 127% and 117% respectively.
Over the past two years, employers of all types added 389,400 nonfarm payroll jobs over the past two years, offsetting the 374,500 job losses in March and April of 2020, giving the state an average job recovery average of 104%. That exceeds the national average of 92.8%, Gedney said.
“In over 20 states, their unemployment rates are lower than what it was pre-pandemic,” he said. “With our labor force participate rate as high as it is, I do expect to see that employment-to-population rate continue to rise, and that will probably cause the unemployment rate to drop rather quickly.”
When that might happen isn’t clear, but Gedney said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the rate match or be lower than the February 2020 rate within the next year, if not sooner.
In the region, Delta, Garfield, Mesa and Rio Blanco counties saw a 0.6% reduction in their unemployment rates over February, ranging from a low of 3.1% in Garfield County to 4.3% in Rio Blanco. Moffat and Montrose counties saw a slightly less reduction of 0.5%, going to 3.5% and 3.7% respectively.
Mesa County and Grand Junction dropped to 3.9% in March compared to 4.5% in February. This month a year ago, it was at 6.8%