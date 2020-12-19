Colorado’s unemployment rate for November remained unchanged from the prior month, but that wasn’t true in the six-county region.
Statewide, the rate remained at 6.4% over the month, slightly better than the national rate of 6.7%. At the same time, Colorado has seen a job recovery rate that, too, was better than the national rate of 55.6%.
But in the six area counties — Delta, Garfield, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose and Rio Blanco — the unemployment rate increased by as much as half a percentage point, ranging from 4.7% in November for Rio Blanco County to 6% in Mesa County and Grand Junction, but still lower than the statewide average.
“The state has regained 209,600 of the 342,300 non-farm payroll jobs lost in March and April,” said Ryan Gedney, senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. “Those total gains of 209,600 over the past seven months represent a recovery of about 61% of those jobs lost earlier in the year, which ranks us as the 20th fastest rate of recovery in the nation over that period.”
Gedney said most of those added jobs were in metropolitan areas on the Front Range, while more rural areas such as Grand Junction saw decreases. He said it was likely due to an end of the summer/fall tourism season, but before the ski areas ramps up to replace those jobs.
“That’s going to tie into the tourism season in the high country, and a disruption to our normal ski season and tourist activities that occur when there’s not a pandemic,” he said. “I think we’ll see a shift back to the metro areas losing jobs for December.”
Despite those relatively favorable employment rates, the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits continued to rise, labor department statistics show.
By the end of last week, 19,854 more workers statewide filed for regular state unemployment benefits, and another 20,621 applied for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which are for gig and self-employed workers who don’t qualify for regular benefits because they don’t pay into the state’s unemployment insurance fund.
That marks the eighth straight increase in new weekly filers since the end of October, when several counties went to higher COVID-19 pandemic alert restrictions, including in Mesa County.
Those workers seeking federal aid are about to see their benefits end the day after Christmas next week, when funding under Congress’ Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES Act, expires.
In addition to the PUA money for gig workers ending, the federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which extended state benefits an extra 13 weeks, will also cease.
Cher Haavind, deputy director of the department, said that even if a new aid package is approved by Congress next week, anyone who was receiving aid through either program — even if their additional 13 weeks haven’t been used up — will see their benefits abruptly end.
She said that if Congress and President Donald Trump approve an extension of those programs, it will mean filers — and it’s not yet known if those workers will have to refile their claims after Dec. 26 or just reopen them — likely won’t see another benefit check until late January or early February because states will have to wait for additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor on how to dole out the money.
“There likely will be a period of time because Congress has waited to deliberate and come to an agreement on this where these folks do not have access to those benefit payments,” she said. “We will be notifying these claimants when they are near expiration early next week, and we will also be notifying them when they can expect to receive the second round of stimulus benefits.”
Haavind said that as things stand in the congressional negotiations over a new aid bill, those benefits likely won’t last long. Most, she said will end sometime in the middle of April.
She also said that any new aid bill also will come with stricter application guidelines in an attempt to combat the massive fraudulent claims that have been filed since the PUA program started in April, including new documentation requirements to prove filers are who they say they are, and what they were losing in terms of wages.
Haavind also said the new bill could include additional funding for new fraud detection technology, adding that the department has done its best not only in making sure claimants get the money they deserve, but tricksters don’t.
”March 9, we had 400 initial claims, and two weeks later we had 24,000,” she said. “Operating at a 6,000% workload would be a challenge for any public or private entity. That said, we have successfully stood up a number of additional federally funded programs quicker than almost a majority of other states. This is our first pandemic, too.”