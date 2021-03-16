Grand Junction and Mesa County had one of the state’s highest unemployment rates in January, but it also has one of the highest job recovery rates, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
At 7.9%, the city and county unemployment rose 0.7% in January over the previous month.
At the same time, though, the Grand Junction metropolitan area saw a 65% job recovery rate, the third best in the state, said Ryan Gedney, chief economist for the department who conducts the surveys that determine unemployment rates.
“Sometimes the household and (business) establishment surveys will show different trends, but remember that they’re both being bench- marked to the quarterly census of employment wages data,” Gedney said. “I do feel pretty good about these trends in January, rather than if we were talking about this in November or December when the data was yet to be benchmarked. Grand Junction does have a difficult story to tell in terms of high unemployment rate and a high recovery rate.”
The region’s unemployment rate for January was higher than the statewide average of 6.6%, which also saw an increase from December’s 6.3%.
Every other county in the region also had increases in their unemployment rates, but Garfield and Moffat counties were lower than the state average, at 6% and 6.1%, respectively.
At 6.9%, Delta and Rio Blanco counties exceeded the statewide average, while Montrose County tied it at 6.6%.
The employment industries with significant job gains in January include leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; financial activities; and trade, transportation and utilities.
Gedney said private businesses added 226,600 payroll jobs from May to January. That compared to the 362,200 jobs that were lost in March and April at the beginning of the pandemic.
“That represents recovery of about 63% of jobs lost earlier in the year, which outpaces the U.S. rate of around 60%,” he said. “Four industry sectors have gained back all of the jobs lost last year. That includes finance and insurance; transportation, warehousing and utilities; management of companies; and retail trade.”
Gedney said seven other industry sectors have regained more than 50% of their job losses, including accommodation and food services.