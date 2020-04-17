Colorado’s official unemployment rate for March jumped 2 percentage points over February to 4.5%, but that rate could already be twice as high or higher adding in the first two weeks of April.
At the same time, Western Slope counties saw even higher rates for the month, with Mesa County going from 4.1% in February to 6.3% last month. That compares to 3.9% in March a year ago.
In a press briefing Friday on the March numbers, the senior economist for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, Ryan Gedney, said he wouldn’t be surprised to see much higher rates soon.
According to the department’s survey of households, the unemployment rate increased to the highest it’s been since August, 2015. But because that survey was conducted in the middle of the month, Gedney said it easily could be higher.
Since then, more than 231,000 Coloradans filed for unemployment benefits in the last two weeks of March and first two weeks of April.
“The household survey is based on a reference period of (March) 12th, so that was prior to when we started seeing very steep increases in (unemployment benefit filings),” he said. “This isn’t a prediction, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a double-digit unemployment rate for April.”
According to the survey, the number of Coloradans who reported themselves as being employed decreased by 107,900, bringing the number of employed people in the state down to nearly 3 million.
Gedney, however, said the number of people who have filed for unemployment insurance benefits since the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the state’s economy in mid March doesn’t necessarily mean all of them are out of a job.
Some have applied because they lost a portion of their income, were furloughed and still attached to their employers or others who were declined benefits before the pandemic hit and reapplied to get the additional $600 that was included in the coronavirus aid package approved by Congress last month.
“Trying to apply claim numbers to what’s the actual unemployment rate can be very tricky, and I would advise against it,” he said.
The national unemployment rate for March increased to 4.4%, marking the first time the state’s rate exceeded the U.S. rate since June 2005.
Locally, Western Slope counties saw much higher rates compared to the state.
Delta, Moffat and Montrose counties saw worse March rates than Mesa, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, though not by much. Moffat County saw its unemployment rate soar from 4.3% in February to 7.2% last month, the highest in the six-county region.
That rate was followed by Delta County, where the rate went from 4.2% in February to 7.1% last month. Montrose County’s rate nearly doubled, from 3.6% in February to 6.8% in March.
Local counties also saw a slight drop in the number of residents who filed initial unemployment claims.
For the week ending April 3, the most recent data available, Mesa County saw 1,958 new filings that week compared to 2,288 the week before. Montrose County saw a similar drop, from 596 the week ending March 28 to 493; Garfield, 1,160 to 1,015; and Delta County, 305 to 239.