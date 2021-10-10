After years of seeing little action or investment in their community, Clifton residents are starting to notice projects to improve parks and infrastructure come to fruition.
Sarah Johnson, a senior community health planner with Mesa County Public Health, has been working with Clifton residents and noticed that a number of groups and nonprofit agencies are trying to get things done in the area.
“We have been working with the Clifton community for quite a while,” Johnson said. “At first it was a lot of organizations that were just really trying to support the community in the way it needed to be supported, but differently than it had been in the past.”
One major difference, she said, was involving the residents and finding out what they wanted. Surveys discovered many public safety needs, such as sidewalks and street lighting, as well as park amenities.
“A lot of what they identified as their priorities had to do with physical spaces,” Johnson said. “There are some decent parks out there, parks with potential, but they don’t have a lot of amenities. So they might have a playground, but it’s just for little kids. There are no bathrooms, they don’t have a lot of lighting and there are no trails.”
A group called the Clifton Community Leaders was formed to work with nonprofits organization.
Because Clifton is an unincorporated town with no board of trustees or town council specific to the area, it risks being overlooked for public amenities and services as the valley grows, despite being home to more than 20,000 people. It’s those residents, Johnson said, who are driving some of the recent changes.
“What we didn’t have was a lot of resident involvement,” Johnson said.
Over the past few years, people have been encouraged to engage in their community and point all the interested organizations in the right direction, she said.
COMMUNITY LEADERS
Kim McMurtrey, a Clifton resident, heard about this effort at a parent-teach conference and decided to get involved.
Her children attend Rocky Mountain Elementary School, where some improvement needs have been identified. Her son Lucas, a fifth grader, also stepped up and now serves on his school’s student council, which was formed as part of this effort.
The improvements have started small, McMurtrey said. A community trash pickup day was started about three years ago, and a sidewalk project near Rocky Mountain Elementary was recently completed.
“I know people like and appreciate that, having the opportunity to get rid of some of their trash and yard trash and things like that to help clean it up,” McMurtrey said.
Now, things are starting to snowball with more and larger projects being proposed and developed in the area, which McMurtrey said she’s excited to see.
Groups such as The Trust for Public Land, a nonprofit that creates parks and preserves land, have identified Clifton as a community in which they want to make a long-term investment.
THE SCHOOLYARDS SOLUTION
Clifton trails other communities in the valley when it comes to access to parks.
Emily Patterson is the Parks for People program director at The Trust for Public Land. Her organization, which promotes walkable access to park spaces, looked statewide at community access and Clifton stood out.
“We were in Clifton because we had done some initial research around access across our state, really framed within health and climate and equity,” Patterson said. “Clifton popped, for lack of a better word, where our work at Trust for Public Land could have some impact if the community was interested in inviting us to the table.”
When they looked at Clifton, The Trust for Public Land found that only 39% of households were within a 10-minute walk of a park, Patterson said, compared to Grand Junction, which is at 57% and Palisade at 73%.
One area that often acts as a park for a community are schoolyards, and those have been the focus of the trust initially in Clifton. They’re working with Rocky Mountain Elementary School to improve the basketball court and Clifton Elementary School to add some shade structures.
“These are very small interventions,” Patterson said. “We’re hoping that they lead to larger conversations with the community and with the district. We really see schoolyards as an amenity that can serve the entire population of Clifton.”
Lucas McMurtrey, the student council member assisting in his mother’s community improvement efforts, is pretty excited to see the progress, and he said he knows a lot of older kids will like to come play on the recently resurfaced basketball court, which will also soon have a mural painted on it.
“Doing that does benefit the community because a lot of people use that basketball court for playing basketball after school,” Lucas said. “So, it would really benefit the community to have a better basketball area there.”
SMALL STEPS
Each step has a cumulative impact on the community.
At Clifton Elementary School, Kathy Inman, a local resident and youth pastor, has been running a free after-school program. This is the first year they have been able to do it for the full school week. She said when she started the program about four years ago, she had two kids. This year, it’s 23.
Inman said they bring in outside groups, like local dance studios, for activities. The kids who come, she said, often don’t have anything to do after school while their parents are still at work.
“We had a few that were just roaming the neighborhood, and they would see us outside during the paint wars and different things and we would invite them to come and play,” Inman said. “Then I would send a form home with them and tell them you can come everyday, but mom has to fill this out.”
Having a positive environment after school is important, she said, to keep kids from getting into trouble. She’s seen huge improvements in those in the program, from being disruptive to now carrying her things to her car for her. The program also provides a meal for the students.
“There’s needs out there, and a lot of those kids have food insecurity because parents can’t meet that need by themselves,” Inman said. “So a lot of them are thankful. Some of the partents ask me if I’m crazy. Like, do you really want all three of my boys?”
BIG STEPS
While the community has been chipping away at smaller efforts, the Mesa County commissioners have targeted Clifton for a major community project.
Using local funding for a Community Hall next to Rocky Mountain Elementary, as well as federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act for an early childhood education center, the county is set to invest about $16 million in a community campus.
“I think one of the things that Clifton has missed for so many years is a sense of place, a sense of community,” County Commissioner Janet Rowland said. “There really is no downtown or gathering place. So, we did hope that by building this campus, not just the community hall, but other pieces of it, that it would encourage other development out there.”
Already, other groups have come along to add to the project, like the library, which may build its Clifton branch there.
“They’re going to be putting the library over there, which is going to be huge on my life because it’s only a three-minute ride to this park from my house,” Lucas said. “So, it’d only be about a four- minute ride.”
Residents are excited as well, and the hope is that such a change will give these other efforts more momentum, said Johnson, at county health.
“I think people are so used to stuff not happening in their community that this huge project could be sort of like a game-changer for how people think about what’s possible,” Johnson said. “Here we have our county and other partners making a huge investment in what in the past has not seen a lot of investment.”
While many positive changes and projects are being developed for Clifton, it still faces hurdles by the fact that it is not an incorporated city.
The area of Clifton and Fruitvale have more residents — more than 20,000 — than Fruita, Palisade, De Beque and Collbran combined, Rowland said.
“Counties aren’t really set up to provide that municipal level of services that cities are. So, we don’t have a Parks and Recreation Department,” Rowland said. “We do have some parks that have been built over the years, but outside of the fairgrounds, that’s typically what most counties do.”
Incorporation is often brought up, but it’s a difficult issue, Johnson said. A city government would have more resources to build parks and improve sidewalks, but it comes with higher taxes and often more rules.
Right now, residents are trying to make whatever improvements they can, Johnson said, because a lot of residents love living in Clifton.
“Clifton is beautiful,” Johnson said. “If you go down to the river and you face towards Clifton, you’ve got some really beautiful stuff right there by the river. There are actually beaches and trails, and you’ve got the mesa and you’ve got the Bookcliffs. It’s just a really underappreciated place.”