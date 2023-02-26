Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
Union Station revamp highlights lower downtown's planned revitalization

The southwest corner of downtown Grand Junction, known as “Little Italy,” was once bustling with pedestrian activity. Within the next few years, it could be bustling once again — with the long-dormant train depot serving as one of the catalysts.

Dustin Anzures and his wife, Veronica Sanchez, both real estate developers, bought the Grand Junction Union Station in 2016 for $350,000 with hopes of restoring the building to its old glory.

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Dustin Anzures stands outside Grand Junction Union Station, which he and his wife, Veronica Sanchez, bought in 2016 for $350,000 in hopes of returning it to its glory days. Below right, Anzures looks at the cleanup work that is going on in the station’s interior. Below left, Union Station was once the centerpiece of a vibrant pedestrian hub known as “Little Italy.”
022323 Train Station

Dustin Anzures, sitting on old train station bench, said other developers have been discouraged by the laborious process that is needed to restore a building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Dustin in the middle of the train depot looking at all the clean-up thats taken place and what remains.
022323 Train Station

022323 Foam & Folly Brewing

Foam & Folly Brewing 330 S. 2nd Street and Moon Mountain Rock Shop 338 S. 2nd Street
226 Pitkin
NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel

Kevin and SueAnn Tinsley stand in the doorway of the former Stranges Grocery store at 226 Pitkin Ave. on Friday morning. The Tinsleys bought the building — which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — a year ago.
Dustin Anzures

Dustin Anzures with the original baggage scale from the early 1900's

