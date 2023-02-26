Union Station revamp highlights lower downtown's planned revitalization

The southwest corner of downtown Grand Junction, known as “Little Italy,” was once bustling with pedestrian activity. Within the next few years, it could be bustling once again — with the long-dormant train depot serving as one of the catalysts.
Dustin Anzures and his wife, Veronica Sanchez, both real estate developers, bought the Grand Junction Union Station in 2016 for $350,000 with hopes of restoring the building to its old glory.
Union Station was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1992, but was identified as one of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places 18 years later by Colorado Preservation, Inc., so the couple knew the building couldn’t afford to continue sitting vacant.
“Our opinion is that the railroad, and that building, in particular, are the reason why Grand Junction is a city the size that it is on the Western Slope and, if not for the railroad coming through Grand Junction, it probably wouldn’t even be on the map today,” Anzures said. “I know that rail is kind of long-forgotten as the go-to means of transportation, but when you think about it from a heritage and legacy perspective, we think the railroad has a lot of significance to our city.”
Anzures and Sanchez’s initial hopes for Union Station were to house a restaurant within it as its anchor with other businesses occupying other spaces of the building, somewhat mirroring the transformation that Denver’s Union Station underwent.
That hasn’t changed, but the couple is not yet at a place in the project where they can treat potential tenants as second tier.
Anzures said that they still have to reconnect the station’s sewer line, reestablish its water line, install a fire suppression system, place new underlayment under the roof and solve a “significant storm water issue” in order to preserve the integrity of the structure.
“I know that, to most citizens driving by, they probably wonder what’s taking so long, but it’s a difficult thing to navigate when you have a property that’s on the National Register of Historic Places,” Anzures said.
“Any work that you do has to meet the standard of the Secretary of the Interior, and that’s governed by the National Park Service, so I think that has a lot to do with why so many previous owners made attempts to do something, and then ended up deciding that it wasn’t going to be worth it,” Anzures said.
“We have a little bit of a different perspective on that. We think that there’s a lot of community support, not just in Grand Junction but across the state and across the country, and I think we’re going to be able to rally the resources that are going to be needed to do this kind of project.”
In order to capitalize on those resources, Anzures has applied for a State Historic Preservation Planning Grant through the Grand Junction Downtown Development Authority (DDA). Private owners can’t apply for such grants, so the DDA has applied to the state for the grant on Union Station’s behalf.
Anzures said that the station will, through the DDA, apply for three grants this year. One would be the planning grant, one would be a mini-grant and one would be a general grant. If all goes according to plan, by the end of the year, Anzures and Sanchez will have a full set of construction documents in hand and all of the engineering work mapped out, with physical work beginning in early 2024.
“These are competitive grants, so we have to score high enough with our application,” Anzures said. “If that happens and the money is awarded, these proceeds will be used to get the architect and the engineering team to start really building out a thoughtful plan about how to really remedy a lot of these issues that the building has.”
If construction begins next January, Anzures anticipates a nine-month buildout and, ideally, a late-fall grand opening of the new and improved Union Station.
“This is a phased approach: We’re going to focus on a section of the building initially that we think would be the easiest section to be leased out, and once that’s operational and open for business, we would then move into the next section of the building and tackle that,” Anzures said. “This will be a several-year project, but we’re hoping that it’s going to be open to the public to some degree by the fall of 2024.”
LITTLE ITALY’S FUTURE
The renovation of Union Station isn’t the only ongoing effort to breathe new life into the “Little Italy” area of downtown Grand Junction.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) plans to construct a new mobility hub in the space between Pitkin and Ute Avenues and South Second Street. The mobility hub’s construction will be funded through the Westward Three project in Grand Junction, Rifle and Glenwood Springs, which is going to receive more than $24 million through CDOT for the construction of mobility hubs in each city.
“We’re working in partnership with CDOT on the RAISE (Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity) grant they were able to get and we’re thrilled that Shoshana Lew with CDOT and her staff were instrumental in getting that federal funding in for the mobility hub,” said City of Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall.
There’s also been other private investment in “Little Italy,” as well. Jeff and Joy Reid opened the brewery Foam and Folly at 330 S. Second St., and Kevin and SueAnn Tinsley are in the process of renovating the former Stranges Grocery building — added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2013 — just around the corner at 226 Pitkin Ave.
For Kevin Tinsley, city efforts to revitalize “Little Italy” were inevitable.
“I think there’s nowhere else for downtown to expand to,” Tinsley said. “Everything else is residential that borders all the other parts of downtown. This is the only part that’s not developed. When the transportation hub comes in, there will be some sort of off-shoot business available for that.”
In order to adjust to this redevelopment of the area in a way that keeps pedestrians and cyclists safe, Prall said the city has $1 million set aside for the creation of a promenade on Second Street and that a pedestrian bridge connecting the train depot to the Riverfront at Dos Rios development has been proposed.
The Dos Rios Riverfront would need to be completed first, then a walking bridge would extend from Union Station, cross the railroad tracks and Riverside Parkway and drop down to Dos Rios.
“We’ve been at the table with CDOT from the very beginning on this project that will add some capacity not only for cars and trucks but also for bikes and pedestrians along the corridor,” Prall said. “We’re excited with what they’ve proposed along with some red-yellow-green signalized crossings at both Pitkin as well as Ute there along the Second Street corridor. That was key for us to be able to get people from Main Street down to the depot and vice versa.”
Anzures is excited to see how the revival pans out, even if the progress might seem glacially slow to passersby.
“All of those things are all complementary to each other,” Anzures said. “That’s how development works: no one entity does the whole project. Typically, it’s a culmination of private developers making investments and doing projects and then you have city and state entities that are making equal investments. That’s exactly what’s happening in that part of downtown, so for me, it’s very exciting because I feel like this is one of the last sections of the downtown boundary that hasn’t received any investment or development in many, many decades.”
On Saturday, May 13, the Historic Preservation Board of Grand Junction will host an event allocating buildings in the city that represent each significant decade in the city’s history, opening chosen buildings — some of them in the Little Italy area — to the general public for four to five hours. Union Station, representing the turn of the 20th Century, will be open that day – which also happens to be National Train Day.