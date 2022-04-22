United Airlines has announced in the coming weeks it will go from five flights per day to four flights per day from Grand Junction to Denver.
City Council Member Rick Taggart, who sits on the airport board, announced the news Wednesday.
“United is facing the same thing that Delta is facing, which is the same thing that American is facing, which is they do not have enough pilots to fly those regional jets, and they’re really running into trouble,” Taggart said.
Taggart said flights from Grand Junction are usually about 86% full compared to the industry standard of about 70%, so the decision wasn’t based on traffic numbers.
“It is not Grand Junction, it is an issue all regional airports are facing right now and an issue hub airports are facing as well,” Taggart said.
However, Taggart said, one of the regional flights per day from Grand Junction will be made by an Airbus. That means United will be able to transport the same amount of passengers to and from Denver each day, but will do so with one less flight, Taggart said.
Currently at the airport, United Airlines provides service to Denver, American Airlines provides service to Dallas, Phoenix and seasonally to Los Angeles, Allegiant Airlines provides service to Las Vegas and seasonal service to Santa Ana, California, and Mesa, Arizona and Frontier Airlines provides seasonal service to Denver.
Thursday, the airport announced Frontier Airlines had resumed service to Denver through Dec. 29 with two flights per day using a 186-seat Airbus.