Grand Junction will be getting more flights to Chicago this summer as United Airlines announced weekly weekend flights to the Windy City beginning in June.
The flights are a continuation of a service United began in 2019 when it offered Saturday flights to and from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport from June through October. The 2021 service will expand to include flights on both Saturdays and Sundays from early June through the first weekend in September, Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said. United decided not to schedule the Chicago route in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think it just demonstrates confidence in this market,” Padalecki said. “Them not only bringing it back, but expanding the service during the pandemic. I do not think that we’ll see airlines resume service to their 2019 levels this summer. So the fact that United is not just resuming that service, but doubling that service is a real testament to their confidence in this market.”
Some of that confidence likely came due to the amount of air travel Grand Junction saw during the summer of 2020. Padalecki said they had strong passenger numbers over the summer despite the pandemic.
“The airlines couldn’t keep up with the travel demands here,” Padalecki said. “They pulled out too much capacity. So the flights this summer here were as full as they were in 2019, which is highly unusual compared to the rest of the country. So they have confidence that people want to travel here, but they also have confidence that travelers here will use their service.”
The Chicago connection is an important one, Padalecki said. O’Hare is a hub for United and allows for a large number of connections to other parts of the country, including the East Coast and Midwest.
“It’s one that has great connectivity, especially to the Midwest,” Padalecki said. “There are some differences with the connectivity that hub has versus the hub in Denver. In particular it has connectivity in some of those eastern markets.”
Nearing year-end, Padalecki said the airport expects to be down about 15% on the year, which she said was better than many airports. She said they have not calculated final numbers, but expect holiday travel to be down around 50%. That is still better than the national average, she said.
Overall, Padalecki said 2021 is shaping up to be a busy year. She said in February they have more total flights scheduled than in February 2020 before the pandemic hit. That month will also see the start of a new year-round nonstop route to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. She said the new routes and expanding service are a sign airlines have confidence in the Grand Junction market.
“As we look at airline confidence in our market, especially our market as a wide summer seasonal destination, I think that we’re starting to see the schedules demonstrate the confidence they have,” Padalecki said.