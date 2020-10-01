The COVID-19 pandemic has ripped away many events and opportunities for Grand Valley residents and businesses this year.
Fortunately, United Way of Mesa County’s community fundraising drive is not among those.
In fact, this year’s campaign could be the most important in its 61-year history because of the circumstances.
UWMC funds 27 local nonprofit agencies and 43 programs within those agencies in its efforts to promote “health, education and self-reliance,” from the Community Food Bank to the Girl Scouts to the HomewardBound shelter to Riverside Educational Center, and well beyond. Each fall, UWMC holds a fundraising drive through local businesses and residents to pay for those services.
“During our fall campaign, we raise as much money as we can, and then in the spring, we allocate that money into those different agencies,” said United Way Executive Director Zebulon Miracle. “We have an allocation panel and our board of directors that review each of the different agencies and their programs. We really try and take a look at several different fronts: No. 1, we want the community to really see and investigate the biggest problems that our community is facing; No. 2, we look for solutions to those problems within our community with the different programs that we invest in; No. 3, we want all of the money that we raise here to stay here.
“We look to the community to find the problems, we look to the community to find the solutions and we look to the community to help us fund those solutions.”
This year’s drive began Sept. 23 with a drive-thru event held at Canyon View Park.
Invited businesses and other partners of the organization, totaling about 80 individuals, attended to learn about this year’s initiative and receive materials for workplace fundraising campaigns.
The campaign’s goal is to raise $1 million by the end of the year.
Usually, the kick-off event for UWMC’s efforts are large breakfast or lunch sit-downs where businesses are informed on how to help. Of course, the coronavirus has complicated those efforts this year, forcing the drive-thru format for the kickoff event.
“This year, we did it drive-thru style, trying to be very COVID-friendly, not having people gather in large crowds but instead come up with other creative ideas for us to be able to give that information out and to show gratitude to our ambassadors,” Miracle said. “We’ve also seen that as far as presentations go. In the past, United Way staff would go to many, many different workplaces and present what we’re doing. This year, it’s definitely having more of a virtual feel to it. Because of COVID, we’re definitely seeing fewer face-to-face interactions with our workplace ambassadors and potential donors. We’re trying to be creative with ways to work around that.”
While workplace campaigns are the backbone of the UWMC’s operation, individual donations also make up a “substantial” portion of each year’s donations.
In the midst of a national and global public health crisis, Miracle hopes that trend continues. He sees the early results as promising.
“We have donors that have been extremely generous already,” Miracle said. “We’ve had foundations really open up and help us out this year. A lot of individuals have really dug in deep. While the kickoff event we just had is really focused on that workplace giving, we still rely heavily on individuals. Not everyone in the community works at a place that offers a workplace campaign and we also have retired individuals, so individuals are still crucial for us.”