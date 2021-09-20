United Way of Mesa County will hold its Unity in Community Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Las Colonias Amphitheater.
The festival will celebrate the start of the 2021/22 United Way fundraising campaign season. Live music by The Williams Brothers Band, food and ice cream, and a free drawing are planned.
The family-friendly event will also feature face painting, a balloon twister, bounce house and more. Admission is free.
“United Way looks to the community to identify the challenges it is facing, finds local partners that can help create substantial change, and raises resources to help support those programs,” said United Way of Mesa County Executive Director Zebulon Miracle.
“Together we can make a direct impact on the lives of thousands of our friends and neighbors. Unity in Community will be a great chance for everyone to come and see the amazing work undertaken by the programs that United Way helps support and a chance to learn more about what United Way of Mesa County is all about while having a fun-filled evening.”
To learn about United Way and the Unity in Community Festival plus information about sponsoring or volunteering, contact 970-243-5364, development@uwmesacounty.org or visit www.unitedwaymesacounty.org.