United Way of Mesa County is set to unveil its new mural on the 500 block of Main Street in a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
For 30 years, a mural graced the block, but time and weather took their toll, so United Way worked with Downtown Grand Junction and the building’s owner to replace the old mural with a new one. The organization looked to younger members of the community for inspiration on what should grace the wall for the next 30-plus years.
United Way contacted students in Lora Quesenberry’s art class at New Emerson Elementary School and tasked them with coming up with 10 ideas for a new mural that reflects United Way’s mission.
After the students presented their ideas to a panel of local artists and United Way staff and volunteers in March, artist Emily Adamson was interviewed by the students and chosen to make their vision a reality in September.
Adamson began painting the new mural during the Downtown Art Festival earlier this month. Next week, her efforts and the creativity of New Emerson students will be revealed to the public.
“We are beyond excited about this project and the great work by the students and Emily Adamson,” said United Way of Mesa County Executive Director Zebulon Miracle in the organization’s press release announcing the unveiling ceremony. “She masterfully incorporated the ideas and themes of the students into a mural that shows the mission and impact of United Way of Mesa County. We hope that this piece will inspire generations to come.”
The mural’s debut isn’t the only notable announcement United Way made this week. The organization is also launching the Mesa County Imagination Library, which will offer free, high-quality books to children aged five years old or younger across all of Mesa County each month. This early literacy program is a result of partnership between United Way, the Dollywood Foundation, the Grand Junction Imagination Library and the Lower Valley Imagination Library.
“United Way of Mesa County is honored to take over the hosting responsibilities of this vital childhood literacy program, and we look forward to getting even more books into the hands of children here in our community beginning with outreach efforts in some of the more rural areas of our county,” said United Way of Mesa County Community Impact and Marketing Manager Keira Clark.
“We look forward to expanding this wonderful program, and encourage any Mesa County resident with children ages birth to 5 years old to register by visiting www.imaginationlibrary.com and clicking ‘check availability.’ ”