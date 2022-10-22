Downtown mural

Dale Shrull/The Daily Sentinel

A downtown Grand Junction mural is being painted in the breezeway in the 500 block of Main Street. It will be completed next week in time for an unveiling event on Thursday.

 Dale Shrull

United Way of Mesa County is set to unveil its new mural on the 500 block of Main Street in a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

For 30 years, a mural graced the block, but time and weather took their toll, so United Way worked with Downtown Grand Junction and the building’s owner to replace the old mural with a new one. The organization looked to younger members of the community for inspiration on what should grace the wall for the next 30-plus years.