The second business meeting to be held at the Colorado Mesa University Center by the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education was less tense and dramatic than the first.
The first meeting of the board after the election of Board President Andrea Haitz, Board Vice President Will Jones and Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema, featured several hours of heated audience comments and a tabled proposal to bring in a controversial law firm from Colorado Springs.
On Tuesday night, the comments were far more hopeful and the only business matter of note was the 5-0 approval of a committee to study affordable housing for district staff.
Haitz said the board wanted to create a committee to find information on providing less expensive housing for District 51 employees.
This committee, which is being led by George Rau, who’s worked with local charter schools and ran for a school board seat in 2015, won’t be making any decisions, but the board’s approval formalizes the committee as it approaches other entities amid its research.
“He’s very well connected in the community and I’ve always known Mr. Rau to be quite balanced,” Haitz said. “He’s basically going to go garner the information and then once they have more, they’ll bring it back and present it to the board.”
“Having worked in districts where the district does have affordable housing, it really does dramatically contribute to your ability to attract and retain high-quality staff,” added Superintendent Diana Sirko.
AUDIENCE COMMENTS
After a tense week in which many in the district and community were concerned about Sirko, Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill and Director of Equity and Inclusion Tracy Gallegos’ futures in leadership roles amid contract examinations, the comments the board received from 29 speakers from the audience were less heated in their tone than they might have been last week.
The timing of the contract examinations, right after Douglas County’s school board fired Superintendent Corey Wise, created some tensions between the school board and some students, parents and staff. The board and the district have said since early last week that the contract examinations in executive sessions were to consider changes in school leadership.
At the end of last week, Sirko said she anticipates serving out the remainder of her term until she retires in June and hands the reigns to Hill.
Many of the speakers, including those who were demonstrating and criticizing the board last week, offered their appreciation at the swiftness with which the board moved to quell concerns of conspiracy.
“I can say in the community, one thing we’ve never seen is partisanship being part of the education here in District 51, and I hope that we can keep that going,” said Grand Junction High School art teacher Joe Graham, who’s been teaching in the district for 18 years. “When the COVID pandemic hit, I would say our current administration, Dr. Sirko and Dr. Hill, did a great job, along with the board, of getting us back to school early.
“It had gotten so heated, so it was great to have you guys bring us in (after your executive sessions),” Graham continued. “As teachers, we just see what’s going on everywhere and we don’t necessarily understand what you’re going through personally, but when you see what’s going on around the state with people getting fired, we get nervous about our system that’s been going so well.”
Nisley Elementary School teacher Angela Snyder similarly thanked the board for being transparent about the purpose of its executive sessions before describing the district’s lack of framework for assisting students with dyslexia or helping screen students for dyslexia.
A trio of Palisade High School students who attended Saturday’s Coffee with the Board event and expressed their opinions on a multitude of topics also spoke Tuesday night, expressing their desire for more students to begin attending the monthly casual school board event to make their voices heard.
“It’s really admirable that our school board listened to our concerns and set the record straight,” said Maya McDaniel, who advocated for the Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, which is provided to students around the state from sixth- through 12th-grade to share anonymous feedback.
The survey has come under fire from some parents because of the sexual nature of some of the questions, but McDaniel said that, should the school board listen to the survey’s detractors and remove it from Mesa County schools, it would weaken the district’s ability to respond to bullying, racism, sexual assault or issues stemming from students from low-income families.
“I hope that we can keep politics out of our school and that we can find a way to represent every single student in the district, regardless of LGBTQ status, race, ethnicity, anything,” said fellow Palisade student Charlotte Allen. “All students deserve an equal education. I think it’s important for us to have a good relationship going forward.
“I would also like to say I fully support Dr. Brian Hill, Dr. Diana Sirko and Mr. Tracy Gallegos. Recent events don’t necessarily reflect who we are, and I think a lot of things did get spun from what they originally were, but I think it’s important for us to move past that.”
Mia DeVillegas-Decker, another Palisade student who sits on the student-led equity council at the school, the first of its kind in the Grand Valley, thanked Sirko, Hill and Gallegos for “being impeccable district leaders.”
One of the final speakers was Nick Allan, who ran against Jones for the District D seat on the board in November and lost 52% to 48%. Instead of touching on any particular issue facing the district, he spoke about the pressure students and staff can face when expressing their views in public settings.
“We had students that felt they were worried, and community members as well, that they don’t feel like they can make public comments without putting themselves at risk,” Allan said. “Last time we were in this room, we had doctors from the hospital come and receive boos and laughter at what was going on in their lives and dealing with people dying, so I feel bad that I didn’t applaud for anybody today, but I know there’s some difficulty with that because I’ve seen that inverse.”
Allan said Haitz and Jones reached out to him recently, hoping for more “constructive dialogue” between the board and the community. Allan said he appreciated that sentiment and agreed.
“I do fear the elevated language we’re seeing with each other,” Allan said. “Dr. Sirko is not a communist, y’all new board members are not fascists, our teachers are not agents of indoctrination and our parents are not book burners. There are too many issues ahead of us to have people feel uncomfortable sharing their beliefs and ideas. We must be peaceful and respectful as we listen and speak to each other.”
LIONS CLUB HONORED
Earlier in the evening, the Grand Junction Lions Club was recognized for its efforts in providing vision screenings for District 51 students. Board member Doug Levinson honored two Redlands Lions Club members, Tom Kalenian and Lance Wade, for their involvement.
“The result of these screenings is that there were 4,579 referrals for children between the ages of six months and six years for vision issues that may have otherwise gone undetected,” Levinson said. “In the fall of 2021 alone, the Lions program provided 3,058 screenings for District 51 preschool, kindergarten and first-grade students as well as students at private and charter schools in Mesa County. Of those screened, 324 of those children were referred for follow-up exams.
“Local Lions Club chapters selflessly donate their time each year to perform these screens using a kid-friendly device that looks no more intimidating than a tablet.”