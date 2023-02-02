The days of unlimited archery elk hunting are coming to an end on the Grand Mesa, the latest area to see a change that Colorado Parks and Wildlife will consider making statewide.
The agency's commission recently approved a staff proposal to end the sale of over-the-counter archery elk licenses on the six game management units comprising the Grand Mesa due to concerns such as hunter crowding, reduced hunting success and elk being driven onto private lands.
The change means hunters will have to apply for elk archery licenses in those units, with hopes of getting a license through a draw process.
In approving the change, the commission also directed staff to begin considering limiting archery elk license sales on a statewide basis.
The approach has support from some hunters and outfitters concerned about the crowding issue, but is opposed by others who say the crowding problem is caused by nonresident hunters and the solution shouldn't target resident hunters as well.
Orchard City resident Kim Kokesh told the commission that in the 1980s and 1990s, it wasn't unusual for him to go days without seeing another bowhunter while archery hunting for elk on the Grand Mesa.
"It's now unfortunate where it's unusual for me to go more than a couple hours without bumping into another hunter," he said.
He said he realized that with a limited draw he might not have the opportunity to hunt each year, but he's willing to give that up to have a quality hunt in the future. More importantly, that will reduce pressure on elk so they stay on summer range in September instead of being forced onto private land and having to eat their winter feed early, he said.
But Brandon Siegfried of Grand Junction told the commission that nonresident elk archery hunters on the Grand Mesa are up 250% since 2014, while resident elk archery hunters there fell by 20%, with nonresidents now accounting for three out of five elk archery hunters there.
"We're looking at capping these tags and punishing resident hunters when resident hunters are actually on the decline," he said.
He argues that Parks and Wildlife should cap nonresident archery elk tags in all over-the-counter game management units and keep them available for residents, to protect their hunting opportunities and promote hunting for future generations of Coloradans.
Steve Hilde of Loveland also called for a nonresident cap while retaining over-the-counter licenses for residents. He pointed to a growing number of areas across the Western Slope where Parks and Wildlife has ended over-the-counter elk archery hunting.
Paonia outfitter B.J. Hockenberry reiterated to the commission his support for ending over-the-counter elk archery hunting on the Grand Mesa, saying he is willing to take a hit to his business to do what is needed for the elk herd.
"I think the data is compelling to limit this (hunting), it's overwhelming that we need to limit this because we have an over-influx of hunters," he said.
He said that because Parks and Wildlife allocates 65% of limited licenses to residents, the change will limit nonresidents, not residents.
Parks and Wildlife commissioners Marie Haskett and Jay Tutchton specifically called for a statewide end to over-the-counter elk archery hunting. Tutchton said the root of the problem is overcrowding, though it gets translated into a resident-versus-nonresident-hunter debate.
"With over-the-counter tags, we lose all control over crowds," he said.
Commissioner Gabriel Otero of Fruita said he supports addressing overcrowding by looking at a statewide end to over-the-counter elk archery hunting, but for nonresidents only, as he wants to encourage the resident hunting tradition and opportunities in the state.