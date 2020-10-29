The city of Grand Junction is estimating that more than 10,000 of its public trees were damaged in last Sunday’s storm.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said between 30% and 45% of the city’s 37,000 trees had damage, but the severity was variable. He said the city forester said certain species, like elms, had been harder hit than others.
“We experience issues with damage to trees throughout the winter with various storms, but this one was really unprecedented,” Sherbenou said.
It was clear early on in the storm that tree damage would be a significant issue, Sherbenou said. Calls from citizens reporting fallen or hanging tree limbs began Sunday evening and the city worked to respond as quickly as possible, he said.
“We were thankfully able to mobilize a few of our skilled arborists, our full-time staff working in forestry, Sunday evening to start responding to those really urgent calls,” Sherbenou said. “That’s just continued with each day.”
On Tuesday, the city contracted with three private tree services to help assist city crews. Those contractors are Alpine Tree Service, T4 Tree Service and Monkey Business LLC.
“Just given the massive scale of this event, we just needed to mobilize a lot more support from expert arborists,” Sherbenou said.
On Wednesday, the city went further and used Public Works crews to help clear downed limbs, increasing the number of city employees responding to the problem to 36. Sherbenou said much of the city’s focus has been in the city core where most of the mature trees are located.
Although some of the material is being chipped and will be reused by the city, Sherbenou said the city has had to send material to the landfill. He said in a normal storm, the forestry department is able to reuse most of the material.
“This is just at such a massive scale we’ve had to take a lot of the clean up to the landfill,” Sherbenou said. “There is also compost as an option, but there is a limitation on the size of limb that is required for compost.”
While the city maintains trees in parks and along public roads, Sherbenou said it does not respond to trees with damage on private property. He said property owners with tree damage should reach out to a licensed tree service.
“We really encourage folks that are dealing with issues in their backyards on their own private property to work with one of those licensed contractors,” Sherbenou said.
The city is continuing its clean up work of its public trees. Sherbenou said they made significant progress on Wednesday and had mostly completed their clean up of the city core. He said work will likely continue for several more days.