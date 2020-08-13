It’s been a scorching August and there appears to be no signs of slowing down.
The high temperature has been 95 degrees or above every day this month, according to data from the National Weather Service, and many all-time highs were tied or set. The next week will be marked by more heat.
“Normally, August is in the low-90s,” said Mark Miller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “So this is above normal but isn’t too crazy.”
The first four days of August reached or surpassed 100 degrees, data shows. The 103-degree high on Aug. 2 tied the city record set in 2000, and the Aug. 3 high of 102 degrees broke the record of 101 set in 1977.
The heat is likely going to draw people to campgrounds and bodies of water, so it’s important to be smart when escaping the sun and relaxing.
It’s important to use water to stay hydrated but also cool yourself off, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Randy Hampton said. If you go into a river, pond or lake, it’s imperative to bring a personal flotation device. Colorado has seen 23 drowning deaths on public lands in 2020, he said, which is likely to surpass the record of 24 deaths that was set last year.
Just as important for those with small children and pets is to watch for algae in bodies of water. As temperature increases, so does the amount of algae. While not all algae is bad, some can release harmful toxins into water.
“Dogs and kids often get water in their mouth so they’re more at risk, but really everyone should avoid it,” Hampton said. “If the water is green, just don’t go in.”
He also asked that if people want to fish, they should do so in the morning and not between 2 p.m. and midnight. Trout are coldwater fish, so high temperatures stresses them out, he said.
Because of the Pine Gulch Fire, which surpassed 50,000 acres burned on Wednesday, the area is now in a Stage 2 fire ban. Some of the restrictions included with that are bans on all fires, including designated fire rings, and only gas-powered grills on campgrounds. The fire is on pace to become one of the largest in state history, so it is vital to follow the bans, Hampton said.
Even more so because there’s no sign of rain or cool-downs on the horizon.
“This hot and dry pattern with winds, it’s not going to be good for this fire,” Miller said.