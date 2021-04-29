On a blustery hot August day, at 1:30 p.m., the Grizzly Creek Fire started.
As high winds whipped the blaze into an inferno that spread in multiple directions, fear spread just as quickly.
Fear over the Glenwood Springs’ drinking supply, fear over firefighter’s safety battling an out-of-control fire in rugged surroundings, and fear of one of the true outdoor gems of the West.
As the fire grew, the more concerns grew over Hanging Lake and if it would be spared.
On Thursday, members of the media were given a sneak peak of Hanging Lake and the steep trail that will reopen to the public on Saturday.
Between 15-20 media outlets took part in the tour.
It’s been a long eight months and 20 days since the human-caused fire started along Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
A major cleanup was required along the trail and near the lake before visitors would be allowed to make the hike.
“We did have a lower burn severity here along the Hanging Lake trail, but that said, we did have a lot of trees that were torched and a lot of hazards,” said Max Forgensi mountain sports administrator for the Eagle-Holy Cross District. “A dozen, maybe two dozen trees had to be taken down. And the entire trail corridor had to be cleaned up.”
Forgensi said a lot of the work in the fall was done by hotshot crews that remained in the area after the fire had been mostly contained.
“Throughout the winter, a lot of the high severity areas along the rims and up some of the those slopes had some areas impacted by significant rockfall and snow avalanches,” Forgensi said.
Hiking up the trail on Thursday, some charred remnants are still evident and some major debris cleanup is evident near bridge No. 3.
A few charred trees near the trail and pieces of charred trees beside parts of the trail can be seen, but the trail was basically unscathed by the fire.
“The fire burned along the ground in places but it wasn’t in the canopy of the trees,” Forgensi said.
During the early stages of the Grizzly Creek Fire, concerns over Hanging Lake left people near and far starved for information.
Reports on social media erupted that the fire had consumed the precious lake and trail.
Fire officials never reported anything about the area of the lake being overtaken by the fire. They simply didn’t know.
“Whenever a fire breaks out, we access all the different values of risk, and this fire had a lot of risks,” said Leanne Veldhuis, U.S. Forest Service Eagle-Holy Cross District Ranger. “We knew from the fire mapping and the flyovers, the fire had been in the vicinity of Hanging Lake, so we weren’t sure the next day — was it still there?”
Besides the water supply and the Shoeshone Power plant, fire crews were protecting homes near Glenwood Springs, and other homes to the east after the fire jumped the river.
At the same time, the Western fire agencies were stretched thin. To the West, the Pine Gulch Fire was hitting its peak after starting on July 31, 2020.
“Throughout the fire, air support was a huge tool that we used, more than boots on the ground,” Veldhuis said of the Glenwood Canyon fire. “But within the heart of the canyon, there was a lot of hope that the fire would spare Hanging Lake.”
And it did.
The fire started on Aug. 10, 2020 and burned 32,631 acres. The blaze was finally declared fully contained on Dec. 18, 2020.
RESERVATIONS ARE BOOMING
In 2019, The city of Glenwood Springs and the U.S. Forest Service started a reservation system and shuttle service to limit the number of visitors to Hanging Lake to 615 a day during the peak season from May 1 to Oct. 1.
Now that the trail is ready to reopen, reservations were opened up on April 1. And people were excited.
“On the very first day of reservations, which was April 1, we had 7,500 reservations made in the first hour and a half,” said Lisa Langer, director of tourism and promotion for Visit Glenwood Springs.
She said that nearly 23,000 reservations have already been made with May and June filling up quickly, and many of those weekends already sold out.
But overall, they are “not close to sold out,” she said. “We’re only at 20% of the total number of reservations.”
Reservations are taken for 12 time slots from 6:30 a.m. to the final slot at 5:30 p.m.
She also said that 75% of the reservations so far are from Colorado residents, and there have been 56 international people that have made reservations.
Hanging Lake reservations can be made at visitglenwood.com.
Forgensi is obviously proud of the work that crews have done to get the trail ready for the reopening. That work included a 12-member volunteer crew on Wednesday that focused on the Spouting Rock area.
“One of the largest rockfalls occurred in the Spouting Rock area and that led to some major work,” he said, “It basically obliterated the trail, so this spring, we cleared tons of rocks off that trail and we reestablished rock steps.”
He added that there is “still some significant work to be done,” but the trail is ready and safe for hikers.
The lake itself is as spectacular as it’s always been. And that was at the heart of so many people’s concerns as the fire raged.
When it was finally revealed — through a flyover flight — that Hanging Lake was still intact, the relief was immense.
“I wasn’t on the flight but I’m pretty sure that it was one of those the clouds-parted moments and there was the lake. So that was a huge win that we felt at the time, even though the fire was far from done,” Veldhuis said. “That was a really positive day.”
For Langer, seeing that photo from the flyover was an emotional relief.
“I cried when I saw that. The flyover showed that Hanging Lake was preserved, it was really a miracle,” she said. “Then the Forest Service went up and said that nothing was burnt on the trail, so it was a miracle, really. We were all so grateful.”