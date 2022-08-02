Mesa County Valley School District 51’s annual Stuff the Bus fundraiser ends today, with the district hosting an “Unstuff the Bus” event at 10 a.m. at Mesa Mall.
District 51 staff will be unloading donated items from the bus at the Clock Court area of the mall. Items removed from the bus will be sorted into boxes to go to the county’s elementary and middle schools.
Monetary donations will be divided evenly among Grand Junction, Central, Palisade, Fruita and R-5 high schools.
The Stuff the Bus initiative is a yearly fundraiser in which people donate to the district by dropping items or money through the partially opened windows of a school bus parked inside Mesa Mall.
Last year, a $2,135 donation from Townsquare Media resulted in $427 being presented to each high school in the Grand Valley.
CURRICULUM OPEN HOUSES
District 51 is inviting parents, students, teachers and community members to look at the potential district elementary literacy curriculum at open houses scheduled for Aug. 12, Aug. 15 and Aug. 19.
These open house sessions will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
Attendees can review two sets of curriculum materials that are under consideration to replace District 51’s current materials for elementary school literacy.
Feedback from these open houses will be provided to the Instructional Resource Selection Team (IRST), a 47-member group of teachers from district elementary schools, along with other district staff that has been meeting regularly this year to research curriculum options and narrow down the options.
The team will make its curriculum recommendation to the District 51 Board of Education this fall, with the board likely to make its final choice by the end of the year.
This new curriculum would be implemented in the county’s elementary schools beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
This curriculum change comes after 2019 state legislation that determined what resources Colorado school districts can use in kindergarten, first-, second- and third-grade curricula.
As a result, District 51 will approve new writing, reading and phonics educational materials for elementary schools.