A used-car dealership new to Mesa County and even newer to Grand Junction is called 970 Motors.
In May of 2021, 970 Motors officially set up shop in Clifton. The original property it leased was sold recently, so the small business had to relocate.
On April 1, 970 Motors officially opened again, this time at 1750 North Ave. in Grand Junction.
Between the pandemonium spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and now inflation, businesses have definitely been caught in the financial collateral damage, and 970 Motors is no different.
“Sales have been streaky at best,” said owner Terry Brower. “A lot of ebbs and flows right now. A lot of uncertainty happened with COVID. I know a lot of dealers that had their best year ever last year, though.
“Our first year in business, you know, we had some good months, we had some bad ones, so I’m overall happy with how things have been so far.”
Brower says he usually tries to keep 20 to 30 vehicles on his lot at a time, though that has been somewhat difficult.
“The market right now is as crazy as I’ve ever seen it in 25 years in the business. With the market value of 3-year-old vehicles as much as a brand new car, it’s crazy. The used end is still pretty strong, though,” Brower said.
For the most part, he said, business has remained relatively steady.
“We created a little bit of a following in the Clifton area, so we have people who recognize our logo. We have established some familiarity. Even after the move, things have kept pretty steady,” he said.
Brower and the rest of the staff at 970 Motors acknowledged the challenges they’ve faced lately, though problems, are not unique to them.
“When prices are high, prices are high everywhere. Prices are just high across the board. I think values will start to go down slowly over the next year or so, but that still depends on inflation,” Brower said.