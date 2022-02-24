Another Democrat has entered the crowded race in the 3rd Congressional District, and he’s doing it in a way that some might consider disturbing.
In his announcement video posted on YouTube and his campaign website, Eagle Democrat Alex Walker says he’s getting in the race because the district’s current representative is full of bull, and he means that literally.
That spot primarily features common people going about their day only to be rained on with piles and piles of various forms of (fake) dung.
It begins with a woman innocently eating ice cream when, suddenly, a large pile falls on her, completely covering her.
And if that’s not enough to make viewers immediately avert their eyes, more and more and more falls on others, including people eating at a picnic table and a young child seeing her stuffed animal smeared with even more excrement.
In fact, the two-minute video features increasingly more defecation, including U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert herself seemingly spraying it on the walls of her congressional office while laughing demonically.
Walker’s tag line is: “Colorado needs a bull, not a bull sht-er.” While Walker uses asterisks to spell that last word on his website, walkerforcolorado.com, he says the word outright in the video.
Walker, a mechanical engineer and small business owner, concludes the ad with a slight variation of the disclaimer all candidates are required to use: “I’m Alex Walker and I approve the (expletive) out of this message.”
The upfront Walker also is straightforward on his website, saying he’s a gay moderate who believes in small government.
He also doesn’t pull any punches against Boebert, the Silt Republican who has gained national notoriety for many of her comments on social media against Democrats and for her support of gun rights and closed borders.
Walker promised that his video is just the beginning. To view it, go to his website, but be warned because its content may be offensive to some.
“If you’re over bottom-feeding racist morons like Lauren Boebert: welcome,” his website reads. “Beating Boebert is going to be a fun ride. And we’re just getting started.”
In a statement, Walker explains that he’s running, in part, because he dislikes what Boebert has been doing since winning the seat in 2020.
“Lauren Boebert’s record of accomplishments amount to nothing more than hurling insults while taking a baseball bat to our democracy like it’s her own personal pinata,” Walker said. “I’m stepping up to stop Boebert’s nonsense by protecting our democracy and bringing people together to deliver results for the hardworking people of the 3rd district.”
Walker is facing more than a half dozen other Democrats seeking their party’s nomination in June to run for the seat.
Boebert, meanwhile, has two other Republicans also trying to win the GOP nomination.