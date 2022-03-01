Westbound Ute Avenue was closed at 14th Street for about an hour Monday after a single-vehicle crash damaged two trees and a light pole.

According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the crash, which occurred just before 12:30 p.m., the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree. One of the witnesses said the vehicle went airborne before hitting the light pole.

The driver of the car, a young male, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Grand Junction Police.

Speed is being looked at as a factor in the crash, according to GJPD.