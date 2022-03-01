A driver from D&J Towing and Recovery and a Grand Junction Police officer survey the damage of a wrecked vehicle at Ute Avenue and 14th Street before loading it onto a flatbed tow truck. According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the accident, the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue and 14th Street, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree.
A City of Grand Junction employee cuts up a tree damaged in a Monday afternoon crash on Ute Avenue and 14th Street as Grand Junction Police Department personnel survey the damage. According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the accident, the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue and 14th Street, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree.
A City of Grand Junction employee cuts up a tree damaged in a Monday afternoon crash on Ute Avenue and 14th Street. According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the accident, the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue and 14th Street, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree.
A driver from D&J Towing and Recovery and a Grand Junction Police officer survey the damage of a wrecked vehicle at Ute Avenue and 14th Street before loading it onto a flatbed tow truck. According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the accident, the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue and 14th Street, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree.
Dale Shrull
A City of Grand Junction employee cuts up a tree damaged in a Monday afternoon crash on Ute Avenue and 14th Street as Grand Junction Police Department personnel survey the damage. According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the accident, the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue and 14th Street, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree.
Dale Shrull
A City of Grand Junction employee cuts up a tree damaged in a Monday afternoon crash on Ute Avenue and 14th Street.
Dale Shrull
Ute crash 4.jpg
Dale Shrull
A City of Grand Junction employee cuts up a tree damaged in a Monday afternoon crash on Ute Avenue and 14th Street. According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the accident, the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue and 14th Street, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree.
Dale Shrull
A driver from D&J Towing and Recovery prepares to load the wrecked vehicle that crashed at 14th Street and Ute Avenue on Monday onto the flatbed tow truck.
Westbound Ute Avenue was closed at 14th Street for about an hour Monday after a single-vehicle crash damaged two trees and a light pole.
According to witnesses at the scene who saw a portion of the crash, which occurred just before 12:30 p.m., the car hit a curb going westbound on Ute Avenue, then struck a light pole before flipping and landing on top of a tree. One of the witnesses said the vehicle went airborne before hitting the light pole.
The driver of the car, a young male, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Grand Junction Police.
Speed is being looked at as a factor in the crash, according to GJPD.