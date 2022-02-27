About 85,000 people in Mesa County rely on Ute Water for clean water, and Larry Clever makes sure they have it.
In the nearly 27 years he has been general manager at the agency, he has led the way in meeting the needs of the rural regions of the Grand Valley, especially during times when this part of the country has been hit especially hard by drought.
“There’s just not as much water that you can get, meaning that we sometimes need to resort to alternatives,” Clever said. “Our primary sources may just not be enough anymore, meaning that we need to use alternative sources, and thank God we have them.”
The Ute Water Conservancy District, established in 1956, operates under the Water Conservancy Act.
Originally founded by a group of farmers on the basis of bringing clean, drinkable water to the people of Mesa County, Ute Water utilizes Grand Mesa snowmelt.
Ute Water, 2190 H¼ Road, processes water at a conventional treatment facility with a number of water sources, although the preferred sources stem from the Jerry Creek Reservoirs on Grand Mesa.
Clever started as an account administrator in Palisade before taking the Ute Water general manager position. He spent several years learning water rights and says he ended up “fitting right in.”
“The water industry has changed quite a bit. There’s a lot more pressure on the river, more than we ever had before,” Clever said. “There’s also a lot more environmentalism involved in this now. More people are involved and interested in the water industry.”
Climate change-induced drought has lessened the supply, including precipitation and snowmelt, creating major challenges, he said.
“The river is basically appropriated in my opinion. I mean, there’s not much more that we can get out of it. With climate change and drought, it has reduced the water levels, making it harder to manage,” Clever said.
Some of the greatest difficulties of his job came in the mid-90s, a time when many of their systems weren’t very good, making operational duties more laborious.
MAKING IT WORK
Nonetheless, Ute Water has managed relatively well amid ongoing drought.
For now, Clever isn’t too concerned about Ute Water’s reservoir supply.
He mentioned the “worst drought” in 1977, which prompted new strategies to prepare for future droughts.
“We made some structural changes, raised reservoirs, and we’ve been prepared ever since. I think we’ve got it covered. We’ll be fine for a while,” he said.
RETIREMENT CAN WAIT
At the top of Ute Water’s leadership is a 14-member, judge appointed board of directors. Clever runs everything under the board’s direction.
“The board generally goes along with what the staff wants to do, because they’re not experts in water. They just set policy. It’s been a joy to work with the board and the people. And you meet a lot of people statewide who are just really great folks. It gives you the chance to learn from them. It makes for a better situation when you’re working with good people,” Clever said.
In fact, he said, the best part has been the people.
“I enjoy coming to work. If I didn’t enjoy coming to work, I’d be gone. I’d be out of here,” he said. “I’m old enough to retire by a long shot, but I just enjoy coming to work. I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be able to stay, but I’ve enjoyed it tremendously.”
He attributed a great deal of his success to those around him. Clever has hired about 20 Colorado Mesa University graduates over the years.
“My treatment plants are better manned today than they’ve ever been,” Clever said. “It’s been just hiring; a lot of that also, comes down to luck. Over the last couple years, I’ve hired people that can do things that a lot of people can’t. It worked out very well.”
As Clever has gotten older, he is no longer able to physically do certain elements of the job, which has made him especially thankful for those he works with.
STATEWIDE BATTLE
Times of drought have raised concerns about water and water rights, not only in Mesa County but across the state.
As of recently, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has been sparring with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts over water rights.
Clever reviewed the South Platte River contract between Colorado and Nebraska, and he says that Nebraska is technically allowed to build a canal so as to acquire their water from somewhere else as opposed to the border.
“(Colorado) has been fighting with Nebraska over the South Platte and the Arkansas rivers for a while. I think what got to Nebraska was a water plan that listed a whole bunch of water projects, many of which would involve the South Platte. I think Nebraska probably looked at that and thought that Colorado was going to take more water,” Clever said.
Responsible and sustainable water management is vital amid worsening periods of drought, something Clever feels he and his team have done at Ute Water.
“We’ve solidified our water portfolio, which means that I think we’re good for a while (regarding water supply),” he said. “We’ve had three droughts in a row, and we’re still doing fine. That’s because of the people that work for me; they’re really good.
“I provide direction, and then I get out of the way and let them do their job. I think people appreciate that, and for it, we get a lot more done, because of that attitude.”
From a financial standpoint, Ute Water is also doing relatively well, as they’re set to retire all of its outstanding debt by June 15.
“This means that we’ll probably be debt-free come mid-June. That’s huge,” Clever said. “We can be a lot more effective when we’ve got money in the bank, which we do.”