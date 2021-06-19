Because of the ongoing drought and no expectation that it will end anytime soon, the Ute Water Conservancy District is having to pump water directly out of the Colorado River.
That’s something it hasn’t had to do in its 65-year existence, district officials said Friday.
As a result, the district that supplies drinking water to more than 85,000 Grand Valley customers is imposing a special 2% “drought pumping rate” on all bills to cover the increased electrical cost of pumping that water.
“The first thing that is important is, we’ve got enough water,” said Larry Clever, general manager of the district. “It’s just not the same source that we generally use. We have been preparing for this drought for over 20 years. You know it’s coming, there’s not a thing you can do about it except prepare and get ready.”
Currently, the district rates the current drought at its highest “D-4 level,” which means extreme drought.
RESERVOIRS NOT ENOUGH
Normally, the district draws its water from snowmelt off of Grand Mesa, primarily through a Plateau Creek pipeline in a gravity-flow system, meaning it doesn’t need to be pumped. That water flows into two of the district’s terminal reservoirs, Jerry Creek No. 1 and No. 2, and then into the district’s water treatment plant.
A call on that water from water users with more senior water rights, however, is forcing the district to stop drawing from it, something that’s happened in the past, but never this early in the year, Clever said.
And because the water from the Colorado River is below the elevation of the treatment plant, by about 420 feet, it needs to be pumped uphill, which is done through two pump stations the district already has and recently upgraded.
As a result, the district expects its cost to rise by about 2% primarily from the added electrical costs, but also in the need to treat the water more.
The water it gets off of the mesa is higher in water quality than water from the river, meaning it requires less treatment, said Dave Payne, assistant district manager.
“The drought pumping rate takes into account some additional costs associated with this with increased chemical uses and potential maintenance issues,” Payne said. “But the majority of the drought pumping rate is composed of increased electrical costs to operate our pump stations.”
USERS MAY SEE A DIFFERENCE
Despite the extra water treatment, consumers may notice the difference in how it tastes and the residue it leaves behind, such as mineral salts. They’ll see it with increased spottiness on their dishes and more residue in their swamp coolers.
Clever said the increase cost to consumers will be nominal, about 47 to 48 cents a month, or about $6 a year.
He said the district is committed to removing that extra fee when the time is right and there is no drought, but when that will be is unknown.
“Are we going to get the monsoons in August?” Clever asked. “That would be the best thing that could happen, and to get a good winter next year. Right now we’re back to back (in droughts). If next year is another one, if it’s back to back to back. We want to be ready for it.”
To get more information about the issue, and to gain tips on how to deal with it, go to the district’s website at utewater.org.