Area utilities have been implementing temporary changes to billing payment policies in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
These in many cases include suspension of the practice of cutting off service for nonpayment of bills, in order to help people who may be unemployed due to the crisis.
“We will not disconnect service to any residential customers until further notice. If you are having difficulty paying your bills, contact us and we will arrange a payment plan that works for you,” Ben Fowke, Xcel Energy chief executive officer, said in a statement to customers that is posted on Xcel’s website.
Some other utilities serving Grand Junction and the surrounding region have taken the same approach. Among them are Grand Valley Power, the Ute Water Conservancy District, the Clifton Water District, Delta-Montrose Electric Association, Holy Cross Energy based in Glenwood Springs, and water customers served by the city of Grand Junction.
“Notices of late or final payment will still be issued and customers can contact the Utilities Department to set up a payment plan,” the city said on its website this week in a city service update.
Spokeswoman Andrea Lopez said Ute Water is still trying to determine how to address the issue once the immediate crisis passes.
“But right now we don’t want people to worry about water service,” she said.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Ute Water also is currently diverting all walk-up customer traffic to a drive-up window at its office, and to help minimize person-to-person interactions is waiving fees associated with online and phone payments. Payments may be made at utewater.org/paymybill. To pay by phone call 1-866-768-1732, and when prompted for the utility provider’s ZIP code, use “81505.”
Besides suspending nonpayment disconnections, Grand Valley Power has “waived late fees for members, and will continue to do so for any consumers facing adverse economic consequences during this crisis,” utility spokeswoman Christmas Wharton said.
“… We ask that they contact us if they anticipate any difficulty paying their bill. GVP recognizes that COVID-19 may cause financial hardship for some of our members, and we want to ensure we set them up on a payment arrangement that will work for them in the short-term and into the future.”
The utility’s office currently is closed to the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but it can be reached at 242-0040.
Delta Montrose Electric’s suspension of service disconnects for nonpayment applies to residential, agricultural and small commercial customers.
DMEA’s Elevate Internet service also has suspended disconnections. Also, to support the increased bandwidth needs of homebound consumers, it has upgraded all residential accounts to its fastest speed free of charge until May 18, after which the upgrade will be reassessed.
Elevate has has set up an assistance fund for customers struggling to pay their bills, and with schools currently closed, if is offering to waive the installation fee and the first month of service for homes with students.
Meanwhile, for anyone concerned about the potential for COVID-19 spreading via drinking water, Lopez said the chloramine Ute Water treats its water with would take care of the virus if it shows up in the water supply.