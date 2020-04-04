With representatives from the area’s water and power providers speaking Friday, Grand Junction residents were reassured of the reliable delivery of their essential utilities during the pandemic.
With it being a public health crisis, water providers said the direct risk to public water supplies is very low.
According to Ben Hoffman, Ute Water District treatment plants superintendent, using chlorine combined with “our other robust treatment processes” has a long and proven track record of removing and inactivating viruses and pathogens in water.
“We know that the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as a virus is particularly susceptible to the chlorine disinfectants utilized throughout our treatment processes,” he explained.
He said the coronavirus can’t survive in drinking water when properly disinfected.
Randi Kim, Grand Junction Utility Department director, said the city of Grand Junction, Clifton Water District and Ute Water are interconnected and -- with a long history of partnership -- are prepared in the event of an emergency should one entity need to provide backup to another.
She asked residents to only flush toilet paper down the toilet. Other paper products such as facial tissue, flushable wipes, napkins, paper towels and disinfecting wipes shouldn’t be flushed as they clog household plumbing.
Customers were also reassured that their water and power would remain on during the crisis.
The three area water providers said they would not be shutting off water for non-payment during the pandemic.
“Although charges for water usage will continue to accrue, the city of Grand Junction, Clifton Water and Ute Water have temporarily suspended lock-offs for non-payment during COVID-19,” said Andrea Lopez, Ute Water District external affairs manager.
Grand Valley Power CEO Tom Walch said the company, which supplies electricity for more than 18,000 households and businesses in Mesa County, is committed to keeping the lights on.
“Imagine trying to get through a pandemic without power. So what are we doing, we are preparing for all possible scenarios to ensure we have the right plans and people in place ... to seamlessly provide power to the people we serve without interruption,” he said.
POLICE ENFORCEMENT
Through the first week of Gov. Jared Polis’s stay-at-home order, Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker stressed voluntary compliance and education.
“For the most part, what we’re seeing is everyone is doing a really nice job with that,” he said.
He said residents should be careful of abusing some of the privileges of being able to use public lands in Mesa County.
“If we start to see large gatherings or willful disobedience of the governor’s orders, I do want to make it clear that if we want to take law enforcement action we will and we’re ready to do that. Let’s not get to that point,” he said.