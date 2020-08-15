Over his lifetime, 99-year-old Henry Wheeler has traveled to 72 countries across the world, but the ones he visited across the South Pacific, Middle East and North Africa from 1939 to 1945 remain the freshest in his mind still to this day.
Wheeler enlisted in the 2/4th Australian Infantry Battalion on Oct. 8, 1939, and served until Oct. 8, 1945. The United States didn’t enter World War II until a declaration from President Franklin D. Roosevelt on December 9, 1941, two days after Pearl Harbor was attacked.
It wasn’t until Aug. 14, 1945 — because of the time zone difference, Aug. 15 in Japan — that the Japanese government surrendered, announced from the White House that same day, according to the National WWII Museum. As soon as Japan’s surrender was announced, celebrations across the United States erupted, including in Times Square where a Navy sailor kissed a woman in a photo that remains iconic to this day. The United Kingdom announced its official V-J Day would be the next day on Aug. 15, 1945, the museum said.
For Wheeler, he was still engaged with the Japanese in combat when the surrender announcement was made.
“It was another month and a half until I was discharged,” he said.
He still remembers being in combat in Wewak, New Guinea in August 1945. According to the Australian War Memorial, the 2/4th landed at Aitape in New Guinea on Nov. 2, 1944, in its only campaign against the Japanese, which lasted until August 1945.
“I fought the Vichy French in Lebanon and Syria, I fought in northern Australia when all troops were called back to the country,” he said. “My division was the only division in the war to fight all four enemies.”
He was a combat sergeant throughout the war.
“Isn’t his memory just amazing?” his daughter Eli Castillo remarked as Wheeler looked through his box filled with WWII medals and memorabilia.
At 99 years old, Wheeler lives on his own after his wife, Rachel Wheeler, died last year.
The two were the Grand Marshals at the Veterans Day Parade in Grand Junction in 2018, the first foreign veterans to be featured as Grand Marshals in the parade. They have four daughters, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Wheeler’s other daughter, Ruth Huberman, said her father had a complex and complicated backstory after his mother abandoned him in England in 1920 and he was orphaned and raised on a farm in Australia.
“The war broke out and I signed up right away,” he recalled, after starting work at age 14.
Wheeler would go on to serve from the beginning to the end, serving two campaigns in North Africa and surviving two bombings.
“I was very lucky, got blown up twice,” he said.
In one of the longest nights of Wheeler’s life, his destroyer got hit in the Mediterranean Sea.
He said he was treading water and hanging on to floats in the water for 10 hours until they were rescued.
“Only about eight of us survived,” he said.
After moving to the United States after the war, Wheeler returned to the countries he fought in.
He moved to Palisade in 1976 where he grew peaches for many years before officially retiring.