Lisa Connors has been teaching creative writing classes at the Grand Junction Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center for several years.
Next month, she’ll represent VA Western Colorado at the 41st National Veterans Creative Arts Festival in St. Petersburg, Florida, after earning multiple local awards for her writing.
Connors was among nine veterans honored with medals Thursday after earning honors at the local Veteran Creative Arts Festival last August. Thirty-eight local veterans competed in a variety of categories including music, visual arts, creative writing, drama and dance. Twenty-four of those veterans who won at the local show had their artwork judged at the national level, resulting in 13 awards for nine people.
First-place winners at the national level are invited to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. This year, Connors (first place for her poem “Mote as an Impressionist”) and magician Danny Baker (first place for card tricks) will be in South Florida for the festival from April 20-25.
“It’s really awesome,” Connors said. “Our creative writing community here at the Grand Junction VA has grown exponentially in the last couple of years, so it’s awesome to be able to go down and represent what we’re doing here.”
Baker wasn’t in attendance Thursday to receive his medal, but VA Western Colorado Supervisor of Recreation Therapy Matt Lucas said Baker has agreed to perform magic tricks for the VA’s nursing home patients.
The VA’s creative arts program provides an expressive outlet for veterans that, oftentimes, they haven’t even considered.
“For psychological issues, when veterans get older, they can’t go hunting, they can’t do some of the physical activities that they used to do, so they find some artwork that they can do and they can express how they feel. It takes things off their minds,” Lucas said.
“We had one guy who had a tumor in his brain and he was an accomplished artist. He had four surgeries, if I remember correctly, and then he had trouble with his vision, so when he was doing his artwork, he told me it was like ‘tunnel vision.’ He’s started doing his artwork again and now he’s able to drive, he’s able to do everything he used to do.”
Lucas said the community that forms within the VA creative arts program also plays a role in its therapeutic nature, as it provides the kind of social gathering that’s often unavailable for older military veterans.
“Sometimes, veterans have a hard time expressing themselves in their daily lives, but when they get together with other veterans, it’s a lot easier for them to express themselves,” Connors said. “They feel more comfortable. I think that we’re doing a lot of good work here, allowing people to air out issues that they might not have aired out before.”
Among the other medal recipients was Donna Fullerton, who received two second-place medals for her musical endeavors. She played “You Raise Me Up” on the flute and “Moonlight Sonata” on the piano.
“It’s amazing (to be recognized), but I was surprised because I had COVID right before that,” Fullerton said. “It’s one thing on the piano, but I was a little short of breath, but it was a short piece (on the flute).”
Fullerton agreed with Lucas and Connors on the arts program’s significance for veterans with creative passions.
“I think it helps with your overall health, your overall way of thinking, everything,” Fullerton said.
“For me, it does, and I know it does for a lot of these other artists, too, because it’s an outlet that you may not have at home. It’s hard to create at home in a vacuum. Being around other artists, it’s inspirational.”
The other medals handed out Thursday went to Roy Shults for his latch hook of a wild horse; Peggy Murdle for her engraving art kit and wood building kit; Randall Ohm for his harmonica performance; Alma Sue Kenney for her needlework kit; Daniel Mackenzie for his combined kit; and Buddy Chadd for his wood carving.