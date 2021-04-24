The Veterans Affairs Western Colorado Health Care System could be seen as a model of efficiency for giving patients protection against COVID-19.
The VA, with its main Grand Junction location at 2121 North Ave., has surpassed the 10,000 vaccine dose benchmark, it announced in a news release this week.
As of Friday, the VA has given out inoculations to 10,355 of it’s approximately 13,500 members in the region, which covers approximately 48,000 square miles in Western Colorado and Eastern Utah.
“We’re ecstatic to reach this. People have to be willing to get this vaccine because it’s optional. We’re thrilled that they trust us. We had one veteran come here all the way from Moffat County,” said Richard Salgueiro, executive director of the VA Western Colorado. “It takes a village, and we have a great team here.”
In order to show its clientele that the vaccines are safe and effective, the VA made a point to lead by example.
“Over 93% of our staff is vaccinated, and that’s been key because they trust their providers,” Salgueiro said. “Talk is cheap and action speaks louder than words.”
The VA has been able to vaccinate some veterans en masse through centralized vaccination events in Grand Junction, and has also been rigorous with reaching rural communities. The VA has clinics in Montrose, Glenwood Springs, Craig and Moab, Utah, and deploys mobile teams to deliver vaccines there.
That can be difficult because once the vaccine is mixed, it has a limited amount of time before it spoils, Salgueiro said. The fact that they’ve mostly been able to avoid that issue is a testament to their staff, he added.
Moving forward, the VA is looking to avoid wasting any vaccines. About seven went to waste the other day, Salgueiro said.
“We’re appointment based. One vial has about six vaccines in it, so we have six appointments for that vial,” Salgueiro said. “But if three people no call, no show then that means that three doses went to waste.”
To curb this, the VA is asking veterans to communicate ahead of time if they will be unable to show so that they can find someone to fill that empty spot.
Appointments are now open to all veterans, spouses and caregivers who wish to be vaccinated, the news release said.
Anyone wishing to set up an appointment should call (970) 242-0731 and press option two.
“To see so many people vaccinated, it shows us that the energy and planning we put into this is well-received,” Salgueiro said.